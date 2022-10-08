^

Business

How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 12:15pm
pse
Ever since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was inaugurated after a landslide victory at the polls, the Philippine Stock Exchange shed as much as 3.6%.
Philstar.com / Enrico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares seesawed in the first 100 days of the Marcos Jr. administration, but analysts said governance had nothing to with it as external headwinds clouded sentiment. 

Ever since President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was inaugurated after a landslide victory at the May polls, the Philippine Stock Exchange index has fallen by as much as 3.6%. 

READ: Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes | Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

April Tan, research head at COL Financial, said the PSEi’s movements were simply in reaction to external headwinds. 

“Of course the market hasn’t performed well, but it doesn’t have much to do with the new administration but more of rising rates and the weak peso (thanks largely to the Fed),” she said in a Viber message. 

Rounding out the list of headwinds abroad were Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed up global oil prices. 

The global market’s decline has been more pronounced in the past few days. The local bourse entered the bear market territory last week when it plunged 20% since its recent peak. Investors everywhere were plagued with recession fears following the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., agreed with Tan’s assessment. But he found some bright spots. 

“As our economy continues to recover, we have seen stronger (first half) earnings across companies lead by consumer, property (mall operators) and banking,” he said in a Viber message. 

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, dissected the market’s performance. The market peaked in August at 6,883. By then, the market gained 12% since the inauguration. 

“Unfortunately,  we are currently below at inauguration level at 6,140,” he said.  

But for Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the PSEi would have fared better under Marcos had it not been for worrying global developments.

 

Read other explainers on Marcos' first 100 days

FIRST 100 DAYS

MARCOS 100

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala health unit set to complete cancer hospital

Ayala health unit set to complete cancer hospital

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Ayala Corp.’s P10 billion investment in healthcare is coming into fruition as it moved a step closer in completing...
Business
fbtw
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexes key achievements in first 100 days

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexes key achievements in first 100 days

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flexed the key achievements of his administration in the first 100 days, as the country continues...
Business
fbtw
NGCP restores damaged submarine line in Visayas

NGCP restores damaged submarine line in Visayas

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has increased the reliability of power transmission services between the islands...
Business
fbtw

First 100 days of PBBM: Solid gains & serious challenges

By Wilson Lee Flores | 12 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. marks his first 100 days in power today, Oct. 8. His new government has achieved considerable solid gains and steadily consolidated what he described...
Business
fbtw
Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

Tales of confusion and budget cuts: Inside Shopee Philippines' layoffs

1 day ago
Business
fb tw
Latest
BSP urged to retain 2% interest on credit cards

BSP urged to retain 2% interest on credit cards

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
A lawmaker has passed a resolution “strongly urging” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to retain the two percent...
Business
fbtw

More building permits approved in 3 months

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Construction activity based on approved building permits went up slightly or by 1.8 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Business
fbtw

The important and the urgent Matter

By Francis J. Kong | 12 hours ago
How many among you have struggled with waking up in the morning? Some people are like me.
Business
fbtw

PCCI slates 48th annual business conference

12 hours ago
The country’s biggest business conference is back on the physical stage after two years of holding it virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbtw
BDO recognized as best bank in Philippines

BDO recognized as best bank in Philippines

12 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. was awarded the Best Bank in the Philippines for the 11th time by Hong Kong-based institutional investment...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with