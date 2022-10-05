^

Business

Global collaboration key to tourism recovery, PTAA exec says

Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 6:45pm
Global collaboration key to tourism recovery, PTAA exec says
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay / Skitterphoto

MANILA, Philippines— A tourism group executive underscored the need to collaborate with different international travel organizations for the recovery of the tourism industry.

The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), one of the largest and most prestigious associations of travel agencies in the country, convened last September 22 to hold its fifth membership meeting and launch the 10th Emerging Outbound Destinations.

At that meeting, PTAA president Michelle Taylan reported the positive developments in the tourism industry and stressed that the key to tourism recovery is collaboration.

Taylan cited that PTAA met with the members of the Federation of Asean Travel Association (FATA) and Asean Tourism Association (ASEANTA) to exchange notes on how they could work to achieve the common goal for the tourism industry.

PTAA also attended a travel fair organized by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents ( MATTA).

The travel agencies org also signed a memorandum of understanding with MATTA on how the two countries could promote tourism, especially outbound travel.

Taylan said it is looking forward to teaming up with other foreign governments and embassies to advance the Philippines’ tourism industry.

“These cooperations between different travel organizations will surely reinvigorate outbound travel and eventually result in a robust international travel industry,” she said.

For PTAA’s 10th Emerging Outbound Destinations, several presenters showcased new and untapped international travel destinations to promote outbound travel.

Ambassadors from Israel and Egypt and representatives from the embassies of Turkey and USA attended to provide updates on the status of their tourism industry and promote their different tourist attractions in their respective countries.

They also discussed the travel opportunities in their countries and invited the public to visit and enjoy their unique and attractive tourist destinations.

Meanwhile, Taylan said there have been strong signs of recovery of the industry since more people are now traveling after countries eased travel restrictions.

She cited the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) study that in the first five months of 2022, almost 250 million international travelers have been recorded, higher than the 77 million travelers recorded in the same period last year. The figures, she said are equivalent to an over 300% increase.

“Though it still far from the pre-pandemic figures, the number of tourist arrivals is very encouraging and it clearly shows that the tourism industry is on the road to recovery and hopefully will reach the pre-pandemic levels of tourist arrivals in the near future” Taylan said.

The PTAA president also said the local travel scene is posing good numbers. The industry sources estimated the expected tourist arrivals for 2022 at 1 million.

As of August 2022, the expected number of tourists has been breached and the new projection for this year has been increased to 1.4 million. — Rosette Adel

PHILIPPINE TRAVEL AGENCY ASSOCIATION

PTAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The Ukraine War and the global economy: At a tipping point?

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 20 hours ago
One of the big uncertainties of the global economy and the Philippine economy is the Ukraine War.
Business
fbtw
BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank is looking to address disruptions to financial markets in the country, noting...
Business
fbtw

Tourism promotion

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
At least four of the world’s most beautiful islands are right here in the Philippines. Yet, we have always attracted the least number of visitors among the ASEAN 6.
Business
fbtw
UN urges monetary easing to avert recession threat

UN urges monetary easing to avert recession threat

1 day ago
In its main annual report, UNCTAD, the UN Conference on Trade and Development, once again revised down its growth forecasts...
Business
fbtw

DM Consunji to build 1st subway project

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Consunji-owned contractor D.M. Consunji Inc. is set to build its first subway project, together with Japan’s Nishimatsu Construction Co. Ltd.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines
Sponsored

Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines

By Euden Valdez | 6 hours ago
While it is a small city, Hong Kong is a force to be reckoned with in the global financial market.
Business
fbtw
The Philippines and the middle-income trap

The Philippines and the middle-income trap

By Cesar Polvorosa Jr. | 11 hours ago
Joining the ranks of high-income countries is the holy grail of developing economies.
Business
fbtw
Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

Inflation sizzles in September after super typhoon worsened supply woes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
Inflation remained painfully high in September after a devastating typhoon that hit the country during the month exacerbated...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: San Miguel buys Eagle and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: San Miguel buys Eagle and 4 more market updates

11 hours ago
Don’t worry about that conflict of interest!
Business
fbtw
Renewables grow to meet global electricity demands: study

Renewables grow to meet global electricity demands: study

12 hours ago
In its new analysis, energy think tank Ember compared data from the first six months of the year -- which included the Russian...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with