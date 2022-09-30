^

Business

Shell Philippines eyes expansion of non-fuel retail business

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) has secured approval from its stockholders to pursue growth of its non-fuels retail (NFR) segment as well as proceed with the planned change in its corporate name.

PSPC said its stockholders approved the amendment of the second article, secondary purpose of the company’s articles of incorporation to include retail trade.

The amendment is being made as PSPC aims to grow its NFR segment.

In the first half, PSPC’s NFR business recorded a 24 percent increase in profitability, with continued double-digit growth across all its segments.

PSPC’s NFR network is composed of 198 Shell Select stores, 223 Select Express, 81 Deli2Gos, and 462 Lube bays.

“The mobility business of the company is making a strategic choice to further grow its NFR segment with an aspiration to double the segment by 2025 by engaging in retail trade. The NFR segment has steadily grown through the years and was quick to recover from the pandemic,” PSPC earlier said.

The company said its stockholders also approved the change in its corporate name to Shell Pilipinas Corp.

“This introduces PSPC’s wider future forward approach towards energy transition that sees it venture beyond petroleum and pivoting towards sustainable and cleaner energy solutions for the company, people, community, and environment,” the company said.

PSPC said the change in corporate name requires the amendment of the articles of incorporation and by-laws of the company.

PSPC has a network of about 1,100 sites nationwide, and has a growth ambition of 1,300 to 1,400 mobility sites by 2025.

On the back of sustained volume delivery, the company posted a net income of P7.8 billion in the first half, 255 percent more than the P2.2 billion recorded in the same period last year.

PSPC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos brings home $4-B in potential investments from US trip

Marcos brings home $4-B in potential investments from US trip

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The potential American investments are expected to generate 112,285 jobs.
Business
fbtw

Pitching investments with Team Marcos

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
The visit of a sitting Philippine President to the US has been long overdue.
Business
fbtw
Sterling, markets drop again as BoE boost wears off

Sterling, markets drop again as BoE boost wears off

8 hours ago
However, the pound -- which earlier this week hit a record low against the dollar -- struggled to hold its advance against...
Business
fbtw
Hey big spender: tax breaks, huge outlays &mdash; the UK's unusual mix

Hey big spender: tax breaks, huge outlays — the UK's unusual mix

8 hours ago
The tax cuts announced by the UK government echo those in the United States under Republican presidents Donald Trump in 2017...
Business
fbtw
Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The local currency’s finish on Tuesday, at P58.99 against the greenback, was weaker than its previous close of P58.5,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso seen slumping near 62:$1 by yearend

Peso seen slumping near 62:$1 by yearend

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
An economist sees the peso slumping closer to 62 to $1 level by the end of the year amid the continued strengthening of the...
Business
fbtw
More hot money flees Philippines in August

More hot money flees Philippines in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More speculative funds flowed out of the Philippines than what came in for the fourth straight month in August, with foreign...
Business
fbtw
Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

Ayalas, Gokongweis to merge bank units

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
A possible merger is in the works between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands and Robinsons Bank Corp. of the Gokongwei...
Business
fbtw
Stocks halt losing streak, still below 6,000 mark

Stocks halt losing streak, still below 6,000 mark

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market ended its losing streak yesterday as investors returned to hunt for bargains, mirroring gains in other Asian...
Business
fbtw
ACEN commits A$800 million for 520-MW solar farm

ACEN commits A$800 million for 520-MW solar farm

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. has committed as much as 800 million Australian dollars for the construction of a 520-megawatt direct current solar...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with