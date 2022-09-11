^

Business

SEC approves Upson IPO

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given its green light to the initial public offering (IPO) of Upson International Corp. amounting up to P4.34 billion.

Upson International will offer to the public up to 789.5 million common shares priced at a maximum P5.50 per share, with an additional 98.7 million common shares as overallotment option.

Net proceeds from the offer, which could reach as much as P4.153 billion, will be used for store network expansion and general corporate purposes.

In its Sept. 1 meeting, the SEC approved the registration statement of Upson covering 3.3 billion common shares, subject to the company’s compliance with certain remaining requirements.

The shares will be listed and traded on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

According to its registration statement, the IPO will run from Sept. 5 to 9, with listing on the PSE scheduled for Sept. 16.

The company tapped First Metro Investment Corp. as the issue manager and bookrunner for the transaction, which will be joined by RCBC Capital Corp. as joint lead underwriter.

Upson is a retailer of information technology-related merchandise, including hardware and software products.

The company operates under the brand names Octagon Computer Superstore, Micro Valley, and Gadget King. As of March 31, Upson had a total of 188 stores nationwide as well as six warehouses in Manila, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Davao City.

Upson CEO and president Arlene Sy said technological developments in computers and other IT products continue to match the growing market segments such as educational needs and computer and IT-related jobs in different parts of the country.

The PSE sees the number of IPOs reaching a 26-year high this year as more companies raise capital from the market.

