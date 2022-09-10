^

Business

Emirates seeks additional Manila flights

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Emirates is seeking the green light from the government to expand its flights in the Philippines on the projected higher demand with the lifting of strict COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown protocols.

Emirates country manager for the Philippines Saeed Abdulla Miran yesterday said the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would petition the government to grant it extra capacity to fly in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as it readies to take on the projected surge in travel demand in the pandemic aftermath.

Miran said Emirates currently operates 18 flights a week to NAIA and daily flights to the Clark International Airport via Cebu.

“We are very interested in adding capacity to the Philippines. It’s just the will of the government to give us extra frequencies, especially to the Manila airport,” Miran said.

According to Miran, Emirates saw a jump in flight demand for Dubai from Manila as soon as the government decided to lift border restrictions and resume air travel. Further, flight activities in its Clark operations are starting to pick up with the country expected to stay under Alert Level 1 for good.

“That is why we are keen to speak to the government and to start the negotiations for additional flights,” Miran said.

However, Miran said that Emirates has yet to decide how many Philippine flights it would like to add, leaving it to the government to determine the number depending on the additional capacity that NAIA can support.

Emirates also plans to capture the first class market in the Philippines, especially as some passengers want to experience premium services as part of their revenge travel.

Last July, Emirates introduced its first class offering in the Philippines for its Manila to Dubai flights using Boeing 777. By availing of the service, passengers are provided with their own private suite equipped with entertainment sets and complemented by exclusive meals.

Emirates, one of the two flag carriers of the UAE, handles a total of 25 flights from Manila, Cebu and Clark to Dubai. Upon landing at the Dubai International Airport, travelers could connect to destinations in Europe, Middle East and the Americas.

Emirates announced last month it would invest more than $2 billion to improve inflight customer experience, going against the industry current of cutting costs to recoup pandemic losses.

The Dubai-based airline is refurbishing at least 120 aircrafts and launching new products and services starting this year.

EMIRATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic &mdash; study

Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic — study

1 day ago
"In 2020 we saw a drop in congestion and traffic, due to the pandemic. However, in 2022 we’re seeing more people going...
Business
fbtw
'Proposals to privatize EDSA Busway Carousel still far off'

'Proposals to privatize EDSA Busway Carousel still far off'

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
The Department of Transportation said it was "open" to calls for a privatized EDSA Busway Carousel, but actual movement...
Business
fbtw

The third telco

By Rey Gamboa | 2 days ago
The fate of a third competitor in a field where the first two wield significant market share that has been developed over a long period of time can be very iffy, which is what neophyte telco Dito Telecommunity is...
Business
fbtw

Farmers need not be poor

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Farming can be profitable.
Business
fbtw
Privacy body says names in spam, scam texts unlikely from data breach

Privacy body says names in spam, scam texts unlikely from data breach

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
“Based on our investigation po, there’s no leak or breach,” NPC deputy privacy commissioner Leandro Aguirre...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso snaps 6-day losing streak, strengthens to 56:$1

Peso snaps 6-day losing streak, strengthens to 56:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The peso ended yesterday its six-day losing streak, settling back to the 56 to $1 level after gaining 36 centavos to close...
Business
fbtw
Stocks firm up gains as dollar takes a breather

Stocks firm up gains as dollar takes a breather

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
Asian stocks and currencies firmed for a second day yesterday as the greenback paused for breath after a record-setting ...
Business
fbtw
Globe prices SRO shares at P1,680

Globe prices SRO shares at P1,680

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 47 minutes ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has firmed up its P17-billion stock rights offering as an offer price of P1,680 per share, wherein...
Business
fbtw
BSP allows test and learn approach for banks

BSP allows test and learn approach for banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
Banks and financial institutions are now allowed to explore the potential of products and services using new technology, according...
Business
fbtw
Del Monte incurs $30.5 million net loss

Del Monte incurs $30.5 million net loss

By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
Del Monte Pacific Ltd., the Singapore and Philippine listed company, reported yesterday a net loss of $30.5 million from May...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with