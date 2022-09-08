^

Business

NUSTAR Resort names new general manager

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2022 | 12:00am
NUSTAR Resort names new general manager
Paolo Campillo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Gokongwei Group has tapped hospitality industry veteran Paolo Campillo as general manager of its NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

He also leads Fili, NUSTAR’s first five-star authentic Filipino hospitality brand, bringing his deep exposure in diverse hospitality cultures and efficient management skills in all aspects of hotel operations.

Fili Hotel is a new brand of homegrown hotels under Robinson’s Hotels and Resorts.

“Fili is committed to creating and curating unique Filipino experiences where we celebrate the richness of our culture through providing genuine care and service. The brand experience is anchored on Filipino traits inherent in our culture that are genuine expressions of authentic Filipino hospitality,” Campillo said.

Campillo is armed with decades of professional experience across different continents that spans close to 30 years.

He has worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, and Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts.

Campillo started his career at the Mandarin Oriental Manila at the iconic Tivoli Grill and was appointed general manager at The Westin Philippine Plaza (currently Sofitel Philippine Plaza) in 2005.

Before joining NUSTAR, he served as general manager of the PARKROYAL on Beach Road in Singapore.

During his time as general manager of the various properties in Singapore and Malaysia, Campillo pioneered several initiatives primarily focused on customer service and engagement, propelled through digital efforts and solutions.

As a testament to the success of his projects, these establishments consistently place superior ranking and coveted the top choice of destination on travel platforms.

He has also done creative collaborations with esteemed brands, such as the launch of the Sanrio Hello Kitty-themed Rooms which is the first in SouthEast Asia.

After 18 years of working all over Asia, Campillo decided to return to his roots and come home to the Philippines.

As general manager of Fili, Campillo  is expected to lead the hotel to greater heights and gain regional and international recognition.

NUSTAR marks the Gokongwei Group’s foray into the gaming and entertainment industry.

It aims to elevate and redefine luxury in gaming, entertainment, leisure, dining, and retail in Cebu and the entire southern Philippines.

The group, through its privately owned Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) is targeting to make NUSTAR the prime destination casino resort in the province and in the region.

GOKONGWEI GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Scam texts got your name? These apps may have been the source.

Scam texts got your name? These apps may have been the source.

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Names on text scams may have been manually or automatically scraped from certain apps, a National Privacy Commission official...
Business
fbtw
'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The instruction was to submit an import plan, and in the language of the SRA, an import plan is an import program in the...
Business
fbtw
Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon will be the latest magnate to venture into renewable energy ahead of its boom, after...
Business
fbtw

Megawide eyes another subway project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. is eyeing to bag another contract in the Metro Manila Subway Project, this time for the stations connecting Mandaluyong City and Taguig City.
Business
fbtw
Bankers see 2-digit growth in lending, earnings

Bankers see 2-digit growth in lending, earnings

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Top executives of Philippine banks are expecting a double-digit growth in lending and earnings over the next two years as...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Peso slump continues, hits 57.135:$1

Peso slump continues, hits 57.135:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso continues its losing streak, hitting a new record low for the fourth straight trading day at 57.135 to $1, shedding...
Business
fbtw
Think tank: Inflation to slow down in Q4

Think tank: Inflation to slow down in Q4

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
UK-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics has hiked its inflation forecast for the Philippines to five percent this year,...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should allow full foreign ownership in rice, corn sectors&rsquo;

‘Government should allow full foreign ownership in rice, corn sectors’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Foundation for Economic Freedom is pushing for the opening of the rice and corn sectors to full foreign ownership to boost...
Business
fbtw
Stocks plunge as peso weakens

Stocks plunge as peso weakens

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
A weakening peso and a cautious mood in global markets dragged local stocks into a sea of red yesterday, with the benchmark...
Business
fbtw

GSIS taps M. Lhuillier for payment services

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System has tapped M. Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. for its expanded loan payment solutions especially for Filipinos in the provinces.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with