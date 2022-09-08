NUSTAR Resort names new general manager

MANILA, Philippines — The Gokongwei Group has tapped hospitality industry veteran Paolo Campillo as general manager of its NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

He also leads Fili, NUSTAR’s first five-star authentic Filipino hospitality brand, bringing his deep exposure in diverse hospitality cultures and efficient management skills in all aspects of hotel operations.

Fili Hotel is a new brand of homegrown hotels under Robinson’s Hotels and Resorts.

“Fili is committed to creating and curating unique Filipino experiences where we celebrate the richness of our culture through providing genuine care and service. The brand experience is anchored on Filipino traits inherent in our culture that are genuine expressions of authentic Filipino hospitality,” Campillo said.

Campillo is armed with decades of professional experience across different continents that spans close to 30 years.

He has worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, and Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts.

Campillo started his career at the Mandarin Oriental Manila at the iconic Tivoli Grill and was appointed general manager at The Westin Philippine Plaza (currently Sofitel Philippine Plaza) in 2005.

Before joining NUSTAR, he served as general manager of the PARKROYAL on Beach Road in Singapore.

During his time as general manager of the various properties in Singapore and Malaysia, Campillo pioneered several initiatives primarily focused on customer service and engagement, propelled through digital efforts and solutions.

As a testament to the success of his projects, these establishments consistently place superior ranking and coveted the top choice of destination on travel platforms.

He has also done creative collaborations with esteemed brands, such as the launch of the Sanrio Hello Kitty-themed Rooms which is the first in SouthEast Asia.

After 18 years of working all over Asia, Campillo decided to return to his roots and come home to the Philippines.

As general manager of Fili, Campillo is expected to lead the hotel to greater heights and gain regional and international recognition.

NUSTAR marks the Gokongwei Group’s foray into the gaming and entertainment industry.

It aims to elevate and redefine luxury in gaming, entertainment, leisure, dining, and retail in Cebu and the entire southern Philippines.

The group, through its privately owned Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) is targeting to make NUSTAR the prime destination casino resort in the province and in the region.