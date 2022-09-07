^

Business

Marcos Jr. proposes P453.1-B climate change spending plan for 2023

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 2:28pm
Marcos Jr. proposes P453.1-B climate change spending plan for 2023
People participate in a rally during a global day of action on climate change in Manila on November 6, 2021, as world leaders attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos Jr. administration is proposing a P453.1 billion budget for climate change expenditures that, analysts think, left much too be desired.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the proposal was in sync with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s agenda of funding climate change expenditures spotlighting eight key areas: food and water security, environmental sustainability, and climate smart industries and services.

Leonardo Lanzona, economist at Ateneo De Manila University, said the national government should have prioritized the climate crisis years earlier. As an emerging economy, the Philippines is a low carbon emitter considering developed countries were heavy polluters early in their industrialization. 

“I think climate change should have been prioritized much earlier. As it is, the task has become more difficult and more costly. In any case, it is good to begin now. My only concern is how the government will consider the disruptions that can emerge from this program,” he said. 

The DBM highlighted that the Marcos Jr. administration boosted the budget allocation for climate change spending by 56% year-on-year to P453.1 billion for next year. 

Broken down, most departments raked in sizable increases in their climate budget allocations in the 2023 iteration. The proposed climate change budget of the Department of Agriculture grew 31% or P7.35 billion, to P31.09 billion for next year.

The allocation for the Department of Public Works and Highways grew 33.8% to P288.55 billion, which was the largest proposed budget for any department next year.

The second highest allocation will flow to the Transportation department. Their allocation grew a whopping 454% to P108.64 billion for next year. 

Zyza Suzara, executive director at iLead, a public finance think tank, said while the increase is a welcome development, the numbers still need to be contextualized.

“We cannot objectively say whether these allocations are sufficient or insufficient without the government quantifying how much investments are needed to build resilience over a certain time horizon. Aggregate figures are meaningless if they do not talk about them vis a vis time-bound plans and investment requirements,” she said in a Telegram message. 

Suzara explained that allocations for climate change adaptation, a stance taken on by the national government considering its status as a developing economy, need to be coordinated with other existing policy frameworks, such as the Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction Roadmap. 

“The CCA-DRR is going to expire this year. The current administration can probably make updating that a priority and from there, determine how much is really needed for climate change adaptation,” she said.

For Sonny Africa, executive director of nonprofit IBON Foundation, this year’s proposed climate change expenditures was an attempt of Marcos Jr. administration to make themselves “green.” 

“Unfortunately the ‘climate change expenditures’ seem more of a public relations exercise to ‘greenify’ the administration's image for the international community rather than a real concern for the environment,” he said in a Viber message. 

Africa floated the question of whether these projects were directed towards addressing the climate crisis, citing the P265 billion for water sufficiency and P169 billion for flood control, which account for 59% and 37% of the total allocation.

“The hollowness of the administration's concern is also belied by their eagerness for more mining investments and operations,” Africa added. 

Going deeper, he spotlighted that the 2023 version of the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing revealed that the budget for “environmental protection” was slashed 16.2% to P20.9 billion for next year. Likewise, Africa pointed out that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ budget was cut 9%, which would amount to two years of budget cuts already.

The DBM said Marcos Jr. wants to increase funding for climate change programs by an average of 15% yearly. 

CLIMATE CRISIS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Are we ready?

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Wars, droughts, floods… Are we ready? 
Business
fbtw
Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

Enrique Razon ventures into renewables ahead of clean power boom

1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon will be the latest magnate to venture into renewable energy ahead of its boom, after...
Business
fbtw
'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

'Too much': Ex-SRA chief says Marcos suggested importing 600k metric tons of sugar

By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"The instruction was to submit an import plan, and in the language of the SRA, an import plan is an import program in the...
Business
fbtw

Megawide eyes another subway project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. is eyeing to bag another contract in the Metro Manila Subway Project, this time for the stations connecting Mandaluyong City and Taguig City.
Business
fbtw

Pinoys in America

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
One of them arrived at the JFK Airport decades ago to try his luck here in the Land of Milk and Honey armed with nothing but $150 in his pocket, that Great American Dream, and a childhood vision that once came to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Scam texts got your name? These apps may have been the source.

Scam texts got your name? These apps may have been the source.

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Names on text scams may have been manually or automatically scraped from certain apps, a National Privacy Commission official...
Business
fbtw
SEC approves ACEN's green bond offering

SEC approves ACEN's green bond offering

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
The Ayala-led energy firm is looking to offer P30 billion worth of ASEAN Green Bonds.
Business
fbtw
Why are primary shares so good for an IPO?

Why are primary shares so good for an IPO?

5 hours ago
A high proportion of primary shares is a good signal in an IPO, but it’s still only one signal out of many that any...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

5 hours ago
Quick takes!
Business
fbtw
Juul agrees to pay $438 mn in US over marketing vapes to youth

Juul agrees to pay $438 mn in US over marketing vapes to youth

6 hours ago
Under the agreement, which is still being finalized, Juul would provide payments over the next 6-10 years to individual US...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with