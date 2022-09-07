^

SEC stops operation of Astrazion Group

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has permanently stopped Astrazion Group from offering its digital currency to the public.

The Commission en banc slapped the cease and desist order issued against the group, composed of Astrazion Noble Task Community Foundation, Astrazion Global Holdings Philippines Inc. and Astrazion International, permanent, with the denial of the motion for the lifting of the order.

The SEC has issued an advisory against the Astrazion Group as early as February 3 to warn the public against investing in the group and similar entities.

A cease and desist order against the Astrazion Group was issued on May 12, after the group was found to be operating an online multi-level marketing platform where it actively promoted the sale of  digital currency called AZNT Token for 10 cents per token.

According to the SEC, the group offered seven packages with guaranteed returns of three percent per day.

The starter package worth $100 could yield $300 in 100 days, while the double platinum package guaranteed a whopping $30,000 within the same period from an initial investment of $10,000, it said.

The Astrazion Group enticed the public to invest by assuring members that the AZNT Tokens would be registered and listed as a cryptocurrency at Coin Market Cap, and would be traded in the digital currency trading platform Binance.

The AZNT token’s value could allegedly rise to $10 from its current price of 10 cents.

Aside from the supposed potential surge in value of the AZNT Token, the Astrazion Group promised investors a residual income and direct referral income distribution.

Payouts were supposed to be released through Coins.ph.

The SEC said the scheme involved the sale and offer of securities to the public in the form of investment contracts, whereby a person invests his money in a common enterprise and is led to expect profits primarily from the efforts of others.

However, Section 8 of Republic Act  8799, or the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), provides that securities shall not be sold or offered for sale or distribution within the Philippines, without a registration statement duly filed with and approved by the SEC.

The SEC said while Astrazion Global and Astrazion Foundation were duly registered corporations with the commission, they never secured a secondary license as issuer of securities or broker dealer nor registered any securities for public offering pursuant to the SRC.

Meanwhile, the SEC said Astrazion International was not registered with the commission as a corporation or partnership.

In their motion to lift the cease and desist order, the Astrazion Group argued, among others, that the sale of the tokens to non-members did not constitute sale of investment contracts because the scheme was decentralized and did not rely primarily on the efforts of others to earn a profit.

The group further said the AZNT Tokens could not be considered as securities under the purview of the SRC because they were functional and not speculative in the sense that they were intended to be used, in the future, for payment of good and services.

The Commission en banc dismissed the arguments of the Astrazion Group, saying that the SRC adopted a very broad definition of securities, which was intended to be liberally construed to achieve the main purpose of its enactment — the regulation of the issuance and sale of securities, and the prevention of fraud.

“The law considers investment contract[s] as securities because what the purported issuer is, or will be using to further his business is money put in by the public who expects a return of their investment,” the Commission en banc said.

