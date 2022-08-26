^

SMIC-controlled Airspeed expands logistics services

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the backing of SM Investments Corp., Airspeed has introduced new digital functionalities in its systems like real-time order monitoring, end-to-end inventory visibility, and transport management.

Through its  new hubs, Airspeed supports e-commerce or e-com enabler platforms which also support other businesses selling their products online in their back-end operations by doing their inventory management, kitting, packing, and labeling for different brands they manage.

To meet growing requirements in the logistics business as well as online transactions, Airspeed  expanded its offices in different parts of the country including Bacolod, Negros Occidental,  Cubao, Quezon City and Carmona, Cavite.

In 2020, which was the year when the pandemic struck, Airspeed introduced UnboxMe, a cross-border delivery platform that caters to Filipinos who shop in their favorite online stores in the US.

Through this new online service, items can now be delivered straight to their doorsteps in the Philippines.

Airspeed helps online micro-businesses by providing reliable delivery service.

