^

Business

The backlash begins

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2022 | 12:00am

On Aug. 5, 2022, an article by Jessica Stillman from Inc. caught my attention because of the headline “The Great Resignation is Turning into The Great Regret. Employers are Joining In Too.”[1] The sub-headline goes this way: “Many employees who joined the Great Resignation are discovering the grass isn’t greener. (And the companies that hired them have regrets as well.)”

Stillman says studies have recently shown that this mass resignation phenomenon has gone on long enough and that the backlash begins as more studies show that people have acted on impulse and the Great Resignation has started to spawn the “Great Regret.” Jessica Stillman, in her article, pointed two major observations regarding the backlash.

1. Workers are discovering the grass is not greener

Survey shows that almost 72 percent of those who quit and moved to other companies experience either “surprise or regret” that the new position or company turned out to be “very different from what they were led to believe. Nearly half (48 percent) of these workers said they would try to get their old job back,” reports the UK’s Guardian.

Another poll commissioned by USA Today found that just 26 percent of job switchers like their new job enough to stay. An only slightly less pessimistic survey from Joblist found “a quarter of those who quit their jobs during the pandemic now regret it,” according to Fortune.

Finally, a LinkedIn study of 500,000 job changes in 2021 found the number of new hires who had been in their previous position for less than a year rose by 6.5 percent compared with the year before. It’s another sign of continuing employee restlessness.

2. Firms are suffering buyer’s remorse as well

Reports indicate that it’s not just employees falling victim to the Great Regret. Many employers are regretting pandemic-era hiring decisions as well.

“Now that the economy is slowing down due to inflation, the war in Ukraine, and waning consumer and investor confidence, companies across industries have already made cuts,” continues the article.

3. There’s no going back to the status quo

What’s the takeaway here? Data continues to show that workers are incredibly burned out and intolerant of toxic and exploitative cultures. The lesson for employers isn’t that you can go back to treating your people shabbily now.

“If the idea of the ‘Great Regret’ made employers think we’ll return to the status quo, we won’t. Workplace toxicity is fueling the mental health crisis American workers continue to face. The losers of the talent war will be those who fail to address it,” the head of one recruitment firm warned employers.

Reading this article has led me to think about “The Great Poaching” of companies from the west that has inspired many of our local talents to quit their jobs and do “gigs.” Would their “gigs” be sustainable in the face of their slowing economy brought about by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising inflation, an anticipated recession, etc.? Could they still upskill and upgrade their competencies now that they do not have HR and learning and development coverage providing them the same? In their absence from the traditional work scene, would they still have the opportunity to have gainful employment should they decide to go back?

While the prospect of “working anywhere” doing “gigs” with their photos posted on IG featuring these young people working on their laptops against a beautiful sunrise on an immaculate beachfront is enticing, tempting others to quit their jobs and do the same. Would this be a decision that can provide and sustain them an excellent professional future, or is this again another “Impulse Response” that would lead to regret later on? I wonder.

Meanwhile, the logical approach of employers should be to make work fulfilling, create a toxic-free culture and train the managers with practical leadership skills that can convince the talents to stay. And needless to say, to give them the pay and rewards they truly deserve. The logic here is to ask the question: “why would people leave in the first place when they are working with a company, they can be proud of, inspired by the leaders they work for, and encouraged by the people they work with?” There is not enough reason for them to quit, is there? No matter how many IG photos of their beach buddies they see.

 

 

(The next Level Up Leadership 2.0 Master Class Online run will happen this Sept. 27-29. For inquiries and reservations, contact April at +63928-559-1798 or and for more information, visit www.levelupleadership.ph)

[1] The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the ‘Great Regret.’ Employers Are .... https://www.inc.com/jessica-stillman/hiring-great-resignation-great-regret.html

BACKLASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw
Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow

Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow

16 hours ago
Re-branded as Stars Coffee, the successor of Starbucks welcomed its first visitors in Moscow on Friday after the Seattle-based...
Business
fbtw
Government still wants China as railway loan source

Government still wants China as railway loan source

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation hopes to keep China as the funder for three railways in Luzon and Mindanao, as it doubts...
Business
fbtw
BPI: Inflation to peak near 7% in October

BPI: Inflation to peak near 7% in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation is likely to peak near seven percent in October if global price pressures from oil, energy and food remain substantial,...
Business
fbtw
Borrowings to remain above P2 trillion level &nbsp;

Borrowings to remain above P2 trillion level  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 days ago
The Philippines will continue its borrowing program at over P2 trillion, at least in the short term, according to the Bureau...
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP says rate hikes effective vs inflation

BSP says rate hikes effective vs inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The ongoing tightening cycle of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) through a series of interest rate hikes has so far succeeded...
Business
fbtw
BIR audit on big-time online sellers resumes

BIR audit on big-time online sellers resumes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will soon resume its monitoring of “big-time” online sellers to eventually collect...
Business
fbtw
Pinoy multi-millionaires to triple by 2030 &ndash; HSBC

Pinoy multi-millionaires to triple by 2030 – HSBC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
British banking giant HSBC said the number of adults holding wealth of at least $250,000 would triple by 2030 amid the deepening...
Business
fbtw
More Jollibee stores to open in US, Canada

More Jollibee stores to open in US, Canada

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Filipino-owned food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is targeting to open more stores in tCanda and the US as part of its...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

1 hour ago
Cebu Pacific, the country’s leading airline, continues to boost its international network as it adds flights to some...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with