^

Business

Digital fraud attempts decline by 11% in Q2

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Suspected digital fraud attempts originating from the Philippines declined by 11 percent in the second quarter of the year, driven by the gaming and financial services sectors, according to global information and insights company TransUnion.

Based on results of its latest quarterly fraud analysis, TransUnion said the drop in the rate of suspected digital fraud in the country was consistent with the decline in global digital fraud observed within the same timeframe.

TransUnion said the largest declines from Philippine-based transactions were seen in, gaming, which was down 53 percent, and financial services, 16 percent  lower.

Communities such as online dating sites and forums also posted a 14 percent decline in fraud attempts, retail (-14 percent), and travel and leisure posted a three percent decline.

Despite the overall decrease in suspected digital fraud coming from the Philippines across different industries, TransUnion emphasized that suspected fraudsters have honed in on specific sectors, such as the logistics sector, with the largest year-on-year growth in the second quarter at 236 percent.

It cited data from April 1 to June 30, which showed  that shipping fraud was the top logistics-focused form of digital fraud across the world.

“Common examples of this type of fraud include instances where buyers fabricate shipping addresses, or when sellers receive payment for goods or services, but never ship to buyers,”TransUnion said.

The  telecommunications industry posted  the second largest year-on-year increase in the rate of suspected digital fraud coming from the Philippines at 45 percent, while gambling placed third with a 32 percent uptick.

TransUnion said  digital fraud continues to be constant in the lives of many Filipino consumers, with 45 percent of Filipino adult respondents in
TransUnion’s latest Consumer Pulse Study reported being targeted by online fraud schemes but did not become a victim in the last three months.

However, 11 percent of the respondents said they ended up as victims of activities such as phishing, money scams, or third-party seller scams on legitimate online retail sites in the last three months.

“With more Filipinos choosing to transact online, fraudsters will continue to capitalize on any opportunities to exploit both consumers and businesses,” TransUnion Philippines president and CEO Pia Arellano said.

“As the Philippines continues its rapid acceleration into a digital economy, organizations must take decisive steps to stay ahead of any present and emerging form of fraudulent activity. By instituting strong fraud and authentication practices, and streamlining processes to reduce manual reviews and customer interrogations, organizations can reduce costs and increase revenue while building greater trust with the Filipino public,” she said.

TransUnion came to its conclusions about fraud against businesses based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite called TruValidate.

It said the percent or rate of suspected digital fraud attempts are those that TruValidate customers either denied or reviewed due to fraudulent indicators compared to all transactions that were assessed for fraud.

TRANSUNION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

Zobel resigns as ALI chairman, Executive Committee member

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw

Sugar industry mess

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Protectionism has been the bane of our country’s economic development.
Business
fbtw

BPI acting vice chairman named, independent director steps down

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippines has revamped its board of directors and committees as vice chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala goes on medical leave and  an independent director steps down.
Business
fbtw
Borrowings to remain above P2 trillion level &nbsp;

Borrowings to remain above P2 trillion level  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The Philippines will continue its borrowing program at over P2 trillion, at least in the short term, according to the Bureau...
Business
fbtw

Mining industry gets much-needed boost

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
If there is any remaining doubt as to whether or not Filipinos are going to embrace electric vehicles or EVs, then San Miguel Corp.’s newest venture should be enough to dispel it.Mining industry gets much-needed...
Business
fbtw
Latest

DOE pushes accelerated e-vehicle development program

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The country should take advantage of the current high fuel price environment to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and development of the industry.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments swell BOP gap to 17-month high

Debt payments swell BOP gap to 17-month high

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines recorded a balance of payments deficit for the fourth straight month, hitting a 17-month high of $1.82 billion...
Business
fbtw
Government still wants China as railway loan source

Government still wants China as railway loan source

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation hopes to keep China as the funder for three railways in Luzon and Mindanao, as it doubts...
Business
fbtw
Stocks gain anew as BSP hikes rates

Stocks gain anew as BSP hikes rates

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices advanced for a second straight day, ending at their highest in three and a half months, as traders digest the...
Business
fbtw

Doing virtual speeches

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Live conferences are back, and I now do at least two live events weekly while the rest are still virtual.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with