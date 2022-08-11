ABS-CBN and TV5 sign landmark joint venture

It will definitely be a big boost for the beleaguered network to extend its free-TV coverage across the country

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:35 a.m.) — Former broadcast giant ABS-CBN and Pangilinan-led TV5 signed a joint venture deal that allows more airtime for the beleaguered broadcaster’s shows in the ‘Kapatid’ network.

In an early Thursday morning disclosure, ABS-CBN Corp. said that the landmark deal will allow them to acquire 6.46 million primary common shares, equivalent to 34.99% of capital and voting stock of TV5 for P2.16 billion.

The landmark deal between the ‘Kapatid’ and ‘Kapamilya’ network is one of the more noteworthy moves in the country’s media industry in the past five years. ABS-CBN’s operation has been struggling of late since the lawmakers from the former Duterte administration denied them a broadcasting franchise following repeated attacks on press freedom and media expression.

“This partnership is consistent with the strategic intention of ABS-CBN to evolve into a storytelling company whose goal is to reach as wide an audience as possible,” said Carlo Katigbak, president and chief executive officer of ABS-CBN Corp.

Following the acquisition of shares, the equity of local media conglomerate MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., which operates TV5, will be trimmed to 64.79% of voting and capital stock. MediaQuest will still hold the controlling stock of TV5 despite the joint venture.

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of MediaQuest, welcomed ABS-CBN’s investment into TV5.

“Our companies have always had these cherished values of providing top and quality programs in the service of the Filipino people and together we believe we can achieve this in greater measure and success,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan's MediaQuest is owned and controlled by the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund.

That said, ABS-CBN noted that the move is consistent with expanding "the private sector’s role of supporting efficient and reliable public services," especially since the loss of ABS-CBN's broadcasting franchise hit hard for disaster-stricken areas receiving inadequate news coverage after Congress' denial.

"...TV5 is expected to provide through its nationwide network to provide increased nationwide coverage, especially in remote areas," ABS-CBN's disclosure noted.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, believes the move could level the industry's playing field.

"The deal could open opportunities for ABS to generate more revenue and form more polished synergies with TV5. On the industry front, the partnership should help level the playing field as the companies could leverage on each other's expertise against the ever changing technology driven business," he said in Viber message.