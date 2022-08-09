Philippine economy slows in Q2 as inflation crimps consumption

Motorists drive through various intersections in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Metro Manila Development Authority is set to upgrade the traffic control system in Metro Manila that operates based on an intersection's volume of vehicles.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter, as painfully high inflation hit the economy where it hurts the most: consumer spending.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4% year-on-year in the April-June period, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. The latest reading was slower compared to the downwardly revised 8.2% expansion recorded in the preceding quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the PSA said GDP shrank 0.1%. Dissecting the data, consumer spending, which emerged as the main growth driver last quarter, slowed to 8.6% year-on-year, from 10.1% in the first quarter, as stubbornly high inflation prompts Filipino families to tighten their belts.