Philippine economy slows in Q2 as inflation crimps consumption
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter, as painfully high inflation hit the economy where it hurts the most: consumer spending.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4% year-on-year in the April-June period, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. The latest reading was slower compared to the downwardly revised 8.2% expansion recorded in the preceding quarter.
Quarter-on-quarter, the PSA said GDP shrank 0.1%. Dissecting the data, consumer spending, which emerged as the main growth driver last quarter, slowed to 8.6% year-on-year, from 10.1% in the first quarter, as stubbornly high inflation prompts Filipino families to tighten their belts.
