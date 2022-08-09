^

Business

Philippine economy slows in Q2 as inflation crimps consumption

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 10:26am
Philippine economy slows in Q2 as inflation crimps consumption
Motorists drive through various intersections in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Metro Manila Development Authority is set to upgrade the traffic control system in Metro Manila that operates based on an intersection's volume of vehicles.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter, as painfully high inflation hit the economy where it hurts the most: consumer spending.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4% year-on-year in the April-June period, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. The latest reading was slower compared to the downwardly revised 8.2% expansion recorded in the preceding quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the PSA said GDP shrank 0.1%. Dissecting the data, consumer spending, which emerged as the main growth driver last quarter, slowed to 8.6% year-on-year, from 10.1% in the first quarter, as stubbornly high inflation prompts Filipino families to tighten their belts.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Ramon Ang’s promise

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Leafing through several pages containing details of the New Manila International Airport or the Bulacan International Airport, tycoon Ramon “RSA” Ang explains the progress of the planned new gateway....
Business
fbtw
San Miguel to build 12 poultry mega plants for $1.2 billion

San Miguel to build 12 poultry mega plants for $1.2 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., through its food and beverage unit, plans to build at a cost of $1.2-billion, 12...
Business
fbtw

Filipinos among victims of $300 million pyramid scam

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
A $300-million pyramid scheme that has victimized retail investors across the globe has caught the attention of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Business
fbtw
Seaoil enters into partnership for electric vehicle market venture

Seaoil enters into partnership for electric vehicle market venture

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Seaoil Philippines Inc. is venturing into the electric vehicle market.
Business
fbtw
Farm output shrinks in Duterte admin's final quarter

Farm output shrinks in Duterte admin's final quarter

By Ramon Royandoyan | 17 hours ago
Data broken down showed that crop production, which accounts for 54.9% of output, skidded 2.8% year-on-year in the second...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Dito Telecom files complaint against Globe and SMART

Dito Telecom files complaint against Globe and SMART

2 hours ago
So, there could be questions of law, contract, and fairness at play here.
Business
fbtw
MREIT Q2 div grows 2% as estimated yield continues to climb

MREIT Q2 div grows 2% as estimated yield continues to climb

2 hours ago
As the sector matures, the pumps and dumps in the stock prices of the individual REIT stocks should become less extreme,...
Business
fbtw
ACEN's audacious plan for 20 GW of renewables by 2030

ACEN's audacious plan for 20 GW of renewables by 2030

2 hours ago
Regardless of where ACEN builds, it’s doing so within the context of a market that is hungry for renewable sources of...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

2 hours ago
While Enrique Razon has been making the biggest acquisitions, the Aboitiz group has been building massive links to some of...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen losing steam by 4th quarter

Inflation seen losing steam by 4th quarter

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Inflation is likely to lose steam in the fourth quarter of the year as global oil prices ease and the consumer price index...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with