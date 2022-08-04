^

Business

IFC bankrolls $70-M mobile tower-sharing project in Philippines

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 11:36am
tower
The local telco industry remains largely dominated by the duopoly of Ayala-owned Globe Telecom, Inc and Pangilinan-led Smart Communications, Inc. This could prove temporary as Dito Telecommunity, a China-led consortium with Duterte-allied tycoon Dennis Uy, entered the fray years back.
PLDT-Smart / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing $70 million in Communication and Renewable Energy Infrastructure (CREI) Phils Inc. to bankroll the construction of over 600 towers by 2023, which an analyst believes could improve the local mobile telecom industry. 

The World Bank Group’s private sector arm said on Thursday that this investment package is “aiming to bridge the digital divide through shared mobile infrastructure,” considering that the towers and their underlying costs will be shared with other telco providers. 

Broken down, the $70 million financing package from IFC consists of a $25.5 million loan and a parallel facility of $44.5 million. 

CREI Phils is a wholly-owned subsidiary of global telecom services group Two Thirty Three Holdings, managed by Kadri Hakim and Rami Shibley.

Sought for comment, Grace Mirandilla-Santos, an independent ICT policy researcher, said this move pushes for a common tower policy that benefits both consumers and the telco industry. 

“It's good to see that the intention of the common tower policy -- the sharing of passive infrastructure on an open access basis -- will be implemented with the help of this initiative. A thriving independent tower industry will benefit both the mobile telecom industry and the consumers,” she said in an email. 

“By sharing the cost of towers with other providers, mobile network operators are able to reach more communities and focus more on improving their service,” she added.

Likewise, the IFC indicated that the loan will boost mobile network capacity in the country that will enable telco operators to expand their 4G and 5G mobile networks nationwide at affordable rates for consumers. 

IFC explained that CREI’s entry could lead to “significant” greenhouse gas savings, as the project penciled in provisions to help reduce the use of diesel fuel on towers connected to the grid. In connection, the IFC reiterated they’re helping the company align their environmental and social practices with their standards. 

The local telco industry remains largely dominated by Ayala-owned Globe Telecom Inc. and Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. Dito Telecommunity, a consortium between Duterte-allied tycoon Dennis Uy and state-run China Telecom, entered the fray years back in hopes of breaking that duopoly.

As it is, the Marcos Jr. administration wants to introduce more digital reforms in the country, such as digitizing segments of the national government, but has kept mum on how it would do so. There are legislations in the pipeline, such as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, filed by Marcos allies last year which was meant to allow more market players to operate broadband networks. Sen. Imee Marcos, the president’s sister, filed a simplified version of this bill that supposedly encourages an open access framework for infrastructure sharing. 

"Despite the challenging market conditions triggered by the pandemic, IFC's long-term funding will allow us to meet our ambitions of expanding our digital infrastructure portfolio in the Philippines,” said Kadri Hakim, CEO of CREI.

INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP.

TELCO INDUSTRY

WORLD BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

One giant step back to normal

By Joey Concepcion | 13 hours ago
This August, 13 million schoolchildren will return to the classrooms.
Business
fbtw

Development of pharmaceutical industry lauded by PHAP

By Catherine Talavera | July 20, 2022 - 12:00am
The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines has expressed support for the Department of Trade and Industry agenda to promote the development and growth of the biopharmaceuticals sector in the...
Business
fbtw
PSA: Philippines lags on growth, poverty targets this year

PSA: Philippines lags on growth, poverty targets this year

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
While the country exceeded the economic development target on shelter and housing, the likelihood of meeting goals in other...
Business
fbtw

Helping small farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our agrarian reform program limits farm sizes to uneconomical levels, making it impossible for our farmers to earn enough to get themselves out of poverty.
Business
fbtw

PAL posts P4.2 billion income in 1st semester

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Philippine Airlines Inc. continues its ascent following the completion of the company’s financial restructuring, registering the first positive first half results since 2016.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Semirara Q2 profit surges 170% y/y, but slumps 28% from last quarter

Semirara Q2 profit surges 170% y/y, but slumps 28% from last quarter

4 hours ago
I really want to know more about that somewhat ominous line, about how the 25% dip in coal shipments was caused, in part,...
Business
fbtw
Century Pacific Q2 profit grows 8% y/y, and up 10% q/q

Century Pacific Q2 profit grows 8% y/y, and up 10% q/q

4 hours ago
If we do some rough math and annualize their H1 results, we can see that if they maintain the pace they set...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

4 hours ago
On Philex Mining, Filinvest Land and the DOF.
Business
fbtw
UN chief slams 'excessive' profits of oil, gas firms amid Ukraine war

UN chief slams 'excessive' profits of oil, gas firms amid Ukraine war

5 hours ago
Guterres, releasing a UN report on the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urged governments to tax the companies'...
Business
fbtw
OPEC+ agrees small oil output rise despite Biden plea

OPEC+ agrees small oil output rise despite Biden plea

5 hours ago
The cartel led by Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to raise production by 100,000 barrels per day for September, much lower...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with