^

Business

‘Buy now, pay later’ seen gaining more popularity in Philippines

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 3:22pm
â€˜Buy now, pay laterâ€™ seen gaining more popularity in Philippines
BNPL is a type of financing, much like short-term loans, that allows consumers to make purchases and pay at a later date.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — New data suggested that Buy Now Pay Later services are projected to grow in size in the Philippines by 2026 after the pandemic accelerated consumer adoption of cashless services.

Financial mobile app UnaCash made the claims in their latest research, asserting that BNPL transaction volume in the country’s e-commerce ecosystem could mushroom 568% to $2.5 billion by 2026. Data provided by the company showed that transaction volumes in 2021 amounted to an estimated $400 million.

BNPL is a type of financing, much like short-term loans, that allows consumers to make purchases and pay at a later date.

“The BNPL model is very promising and has unlimited potential. This payment method stimulates immediate purchases, thereby increasing both short-term and long-term company earnings,” UnaCash said in a statement on Wednesday.

The financial mobile app noted that BNPL, which they note could be applied to any product or service, came into vogue amid the pandemic, as contagion fears prompted many Filipinos to rely on cashless transactions for their daily needs.

“Before, the main demand was met by BNPL services (Billease and TendoPay) embedded in marketplaces (Lazada or Shopee). Nowadays, there are national and non-BNPL providers, such as Afterpay (Square), Paidy (PayPal), Cashalo, Plentina, Atome and others. Some of the big players are deemed so-called “super apps” - Grab, Gojek and Alipay,” UnaCash added.

This e-commerce segment’s growth potential could be supported by a growing user base. UnaCash projected that BNPL users could swell 236% from 5.2 million recorded last year to possibly 17.6 million by 2026.

UnaCash likewise attributed the sector’s growth prospects to several factors, including the country’s young population, swift adoption of technology by consumers and government support for digital businesses.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the digitalization of government services, among others, to stimulate economic growth.

“The Philippines does indeed have huge potential for growth of digital services, especially payment solutions, the demand for which is not going to decrease any time soon,” UnaCash said.

BUY NOW PAY LATER

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Helping small farmers

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
Our agrarian reform program limits farm sizes to uneconomical levels, making it impossible for our farmers to earn enough to get themselves out of poverty.
Business
fbtw
SMC defends request for temporary adjustment in PSA

SMC defends request for temporary adjustment in PSA

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. said losses incurred by its power unit amid soaring fuel costs have reached P15 billion, making necessary...
Business
fbtw
Fact check: Duterte actually inherited 'implementation-ready' infra projects from Aquino

Fact check: Duterte actually inherited 'implementation-ready' infra projects from Aquino

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 days ago
Did the late President Benigno Aquino III end his term without leaving his successor, Rodrigo Duterte, any implementation-ready...
Business
fbtw

Philippines faces pressing economic storm clouds

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Philippines faces three pressing economic storm clouds, namely rising debt across countries, surging global inflation and policy normalization in advanced economies, according to former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw

SEC approves SMIC’s takeover of PGPC

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Sy Group has obtained the approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise its ownership in Allfirst Equity Holdings the company behind Philippine Geothermal Production Co. Inc to 100 percent, strengthening...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Balai Ni Fruitas Q2 profit balloons 350% y/y, up 50% q/q

Balai Ni Fruitas Q2 profit balloons 350% y/y, up 50% q/q

7 hours ago
Where is the diagnostic data that would help investors track and evaluate the operational performance of the brands and products...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank Q2 profit surges 95% y/y to P7.6 billion

Metrobank Q2 profit surges 95% y/y to P7.6 billion

7 hours ago
This quarter was lower than last quarter, and it was lower than Q1 from a year ago.
Business
fbtw
PSEi rebalancing implications based on the 20% public float requirement

PSEi rebalancing implications based on the 20% public float requirement

7 hours ago
Do they want to retain PSEi membership?
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

7 hours ago
Hot takes!
Business
fbtw
High demand, low rates prompt full T-bond award

High demand, low rates prompt full T-bond award

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Strong demand for long-term government securities, coupled with lower interest rates, allowed the government to borrow another...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with