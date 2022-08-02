^

Business

Balai net income rises in 1st semester

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Balai ni Fruitas Inc. reported a net income of P15 million in the first half of the year, over 18 times the P800,000 posted in the same period a year ago, driven by the recovery of the economy and the expansion of its store network.

Revenue more than doubled to P145 million from January to June.

Revenues for the second quarter alone jumped by nearly 40 percent to P84.5 million compared to first quarter revenues of P60.6 million.

Gross margin for the first half remained above 50 percent despite increasing raw material prices.

Balai ni Frutas president and CEO Lester Yu said the successful listing of the company last June would allow the company to further expand its store network and build new commissaries to have more efficient operations and leaner cost structure.

“The successful listing on the SME board of the PSE will allow us to expand faster. We envision Balai Pandesal to be present in major cities of the country and can be easily accessed by Filipinos. The 2022 first half performance is a testament of the ability of the company to face increasing raw material costs and still protect its margins,” Yu said.

The company is also open to potential acquisitions.

As of end-2021, Balai had 77 stores in its network. During the first of half of 2022, the company was able to open seven new stores, bringing the total store network to 84.

With the Balai Pandesal commissary expected to be functional within the third quarter, the company is on track to increase the number of Balai Pandesal, stores to 80 by the end of the year.

In addition to the community stores, Balai also introduced new store formats for Balai Pandesal, such as the first Balai Pandesal local bakery in Brgy. Krus na Ligas, and the first Balai Pandesal kiosk in Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in June.

Balai Pandesal also recently introduced a donut line and cake roll line to widen its offerings.

FRUITAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

Biz group: We bought tickets to Marcos movie to support Nutribun program

13 hours ago
Nutribun is a type of bread given away at government feeding programs from the 1970s as part of a USAID campaign against...
Business
fbtw
Petron profits doubled in H1 on rallying oil prices, high demand

Petron profits doubled in H1 on rallying oil prices, high demand

8 hours ago
Earnings of listed oil firm Petron Corp. doubled year-on-year in the first half, as high oil prices boosted sales while demand...
Business
fbtw
BPI says strong enough to absorb rate hikes, but inflation still a threat

BPI says strong enough to absorb rate hikes, but inflation still a threat

10 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands said Monday its balance sheet is strong enough to weather the impact of the Bangko...
Business
fbtw

All in the same boat

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
One of the first things President Junior should have done as he assumed office was to call the biggest taipans to a meeting at the Palace. There are not more than a hundred of them that really matter.
Business
fbtw
Philippine factory output slows to 11-month low as inflation bites

Philippine factory output slows to 11-month low as inflation bites

15 hours ago
Philippine factory output posted its weakest expansion in 11 months in July as red-hot inflation hurts demand.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Rate hikes favorable for Philippine banks, says Fitch

Rate hikes favorable for Philippine banks, says Fitch

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The current monetary policy tightening cycle in Asia-Pacific is favorable for Philippine banks, but is not expected to result...
Business
fbtw
Stocks pull back as investors take wait-and-see stance

Stocks pull back as investors take wait-and-see stance

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market opened the week on a listless note as investors opted to adopt a wait-and-see stance on the absence...
Business
fbtw
BDO earnings up 12% to P23.9 billion in H1

BDO earnings up 12% to P23.9 billion in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net income of Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. went up by 12 percent to P23.9 billion in the first half from P21.4 billion in the...
Business
fbtw
Petron doubles 1st half income

Petron doubles 1st half income

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp. doubled its net income in the first half on the back of higher sales volumes.
Business
fbtw
DBM releases P8 billion for farmers&rsquo; subsidy

DBM releases P8 billion for farmers’ subsidy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P8.05 billion in excess tariff revenues from the Rice Tariffication Law...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with