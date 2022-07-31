^

Bria starts pre-selling of Ormoc housing units

The Philippine Star
July 31, 2022 | 12:00am
Bria starts pre-selling of Ormoc housing units
The groundbreaking was attended by Bria Homes Ormoc representatives (from left): Jesyl Lou Dialde (sales and marketing team leader), Philliph Jenson Concon (production engineer), Jazer John Fortu (production engineer team leader) and Bobby Jake Azur (technical services team leader).
MANILA, Philippines — Bria Homes, one of the property development units of the Villar Group, has started pre-selling units in its newest project in Ormoc City in Leyte province following groundbreaking rites earlier this month.

Set to rise in Barangay Mabini right beside Leyte Golf Club, Bria Homes Ormoc will cater to aspiring homeowners in Eastern Visayas looking to position themselves amid the expected growth of the second most populous area in Leyte.

Ormoc is a highly urbanized coastal port city that serves as the economic, cultural, commercial, and transportation hub of western Leyte. The city’s location, vast agricultural land, and coastal site endow it with natural resources, marine biodiversity, and unique tourist draws.

Bria Homes VisMin division head Ivy Provido said the launch of their Ormoc project ushers in a significant new phase in their operations.

“As Bria continues to expand, we are happy to offer once again our trademark quality homes, this time to the warm and hospitable residents of Ormoc City,” she said.

Bria Homes, a subsidiary of publicly-listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the top real estate companies in the country, has a massive footprint of over 50 developments in major cities and municipalities nationwide.

