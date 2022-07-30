^

Business

JG Summit trims stake in Meralco

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — JG Summit Holdings Inc., the holding company of the Gokongwei Group, has reduced its stake in Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. but remains the power distributor’s second biggest shareholder.

JG Summit raised P12.384 billion from the sale of 36 million Meralco shares for P344 apiece,   six percent lower than the  July 28 closing price of P366 per share.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which owns 45.5 percent  of Meralco, acquired some of the shares sold by JG Summit. Others were bought by other investors.

“We are raising cash to strengthen our balance sheet. We still retain our three board seats and we remain the second largest shareholder with 26.4 percent,” JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said.

Prior to the transaction, JG Summit’s stake in Meralco was 29.6 percent.

In a separate disclosure, MPIC said it acquired an additional 22.5 million Meralco shares, equivalent to approximately two percent of the company’s issued and outstanding capital stock, for P7.7 billion.

As a result of the transaction, MPIC  now holds approximately 47.5 percent direct and indirect interest in Meralco.

The Gokongwei Group, through JG Summit , acquired ownership in Meralco in 2013 after buying the stake of San Miguel Corp. in the power utility firm, marking its foray into the lucrative power sector.

Meralco, chaired by Manuel V. Pangilinan, is the country’s biggest power distributor, with a franchise to operate in Metro Manila and many parts of Luzon.

JG Summit, meanwhile, is in different business interests such as foods; agro-industrial and commodities; real estate and hotel; air transportation; banking; and petrochemicals.

JG SUMMIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The growing Filipino middle class is embracing healthy eating, food delivery

The growing Filipino middle class is embracing healthy eating, food delivery

12 hours ago
An expanding middle class in the Philippines is expected to give more Filipinos greater financial flexibility to choose healthier...
Business
fbtw

Chinese firm enters Philippines telco market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
One of the largest Chinese telco firms has boosted its market penetration in the Philippines by partnering with a domestic supplier of communications equipment on telephony services.
Business
fbtw
Cost of renting in Cebu, Manila among the highest in Asia &mdash; report

Cost of renting in Cebu, Manila among the highest in Asia — report

11 hours ago
Paying rent in Cebu and Manila has become less affordable since 2017.
Business
fbtw

Things are looking up for Philippine Airlines

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The skies are busier, airports are seeing huge crowds again, and even if the coronavirus is still very much around, the travel bug, indeed, has bitten many a traveler.
Business
fbtw

Happiness

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Global analytic firm Gallup conducted research and found out that the Philippines is the most stressed and the second angriest and saddest country in Southeast Asia in 2021.
Business
fbtw
Latest
StanChart turns bullish on Philippines growth prospects

StanChart turns bullish on Philippines growth prospects

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Standard Chartered Bank now expects faster economic growth for the Philippines this year with a double-digit gross domestic...
Business
fbtw

The 10  commandments  for training

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I have been doing many in-person training engagements.
Business
fbtw

ACEN to start P6 billion wind farm in Ilocos Norte

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. is ready to proceed with its next wind project following the signing of an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Technology for the supply and installation of wind turbines.
Business
fbtw

Razon firm moves closer to acquiring

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Malampaya stake The infrastructure arm of tycoon Enrique Razon has moved forward with its plans to acquire ownership in the Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project.
Business
fbtw

Still rising

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Back in 2002, a young entrepreneur by the name of Dennis Uy established an oil company in Davao City with a dream of becoming a major player in the country’s petroleum industry.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with