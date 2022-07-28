^

Business

Ayala Group to help Philippine recover from pandemic

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has thrown its support behind the Marcos administration, particularly on how the country can bounce back from the pandemic.

Ayala Corp. president and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala said the conglomerate is ready to help the country move forward after two years into the global health pandemic.

This comes after President Marcos laid down his plans during his first State of the Nation Address, providing the business community a clear blueprint on how the country will recover.

“We join the private sector in commending President Marcos’ comprehensive and actionable plans, particularly his administration’s focus on promoting the ease of doing business, attracting much-needed foreign investments, and encouraging private–public partnerships in key infrastructure projects,” Zobel said.

Marcos said his administration would continue to pursue private–public partnerships in the country, including the Duterte administration’s infrastructure push.

“President Marcos’ commitment to bolster private–public partnerships in the country is a testament to his administration’s willingness to work with the business community in addressing various pain points in the country,” Zobel said.

He said the strength of PPP has been quite evident during the course of the pandemic, citing as an example the unprecedented level of cooperation between the government and the private sector in capacitating our country’s COVID-19 management initiatives.

Zobel said the Ayala Group would continue to make investments across sectors.

“This year, the group intends to deploy P285 billion in combined capex and investments – 25 percent higher than 2021 – to contribute to catalyzing our country’s economic recovery and growth. And we are grateful that our priority investments for this year are very much aligned with the President’s agenda,” Zobel said.

Ayala’s Globe Telecom is spending P89 billion this year to continue improving and expanding its data infrastructure, 5G, and fiber broadband, supporting President Marcos’ digitization efforts.

“His intention to deliver 30 million national ID cards by the end of 2022 will help drive financial inclusion for the unbanked, which has been the continuing focus of BPI and GCash,” Zobel said.

Energy arm ACEN, AC Health, and Ayala Land will likewise support the Marcos administration’s plans and programs in the sector, he said.

AC Health continues to ramp up its healthcare investments and is currently building the country’s first dedicated cancer specialty hospital that will be completed in July 2023, while Ayala Land also commits to support the   country’s tourism infrastructure by building sustainable destinations.

Zobel said the Ayala Group would continue to do its part to advance the greater good.

“We look forward to working with the government and like-minded partners from the private sector to achieve this goal,” he said.

AYALA GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Duterte actually inherited 'implementation-ready' infra projects from Aquino

Fact check: Duterte actually inherited 'implementation-ready' infra projects from Aquino

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
Did the late President Benigno Aquino III end his term without leaving his successor, Rodrigo Duterte, any implementation-ready...
Business
fbtw

Dennis Uy also owes $12 million to some of the country’s tycoons

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Davao-based businessmen Dennis Uy may have averted a major debt default as his beleaguered holding firm Udenna Corp. said on Monday, but apparently that’s just one part of Uy’s debt story.
Business
fbtw
Private sector losses from expired COVID-19 vaccines hit P5.1-B

Private sector losses from expired COVID-19 vaccines hit P5.1-B

8 hours ago
The private sector has so far lost an estimated P5.1 billion from expired vaccines as the government dilly-dallied in expanding...
Business
fbtw
Last-minute buying lifts share prices

Last-minute buying lifts share prices

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Philippine stock market ended with no fireworks yesterday, except for some last-minute buying as investors are still digesting...
Business
fbtw
Latest
IMF: BSP has more room to hike interest rates

IMF: BSP has more room to hike interest rates

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has more room to further raise interest rates to check rising inflationary pressures, according...
Business
fbtw
RTL review not a priority &ndash; Diokno

RTL review not a priority – Diokno

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The Marcos administration will not prioritize the review of the Rice Tariffication Law as the measure continues to benefit...
Business
fbtw
More Pinoys saving money for emergencies

More Pinoys saving money for emergencies

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
More than half of Filipinos are increasing the money they are alloting for emergency funds with the economy expected to slow...
Business
fbtw
Phoenix optimistic of hurdling headwinds

Phoenix optimistic of hurdling headwinds

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Independent oil player Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy is optimistic of overcoming...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rise ahead of earnings results

Stocks rise ahead of earnings results

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Local stocks stayed in the green yesterday as the market awaits the release of the initial batch of second-quarter corporate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with