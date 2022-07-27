^

MPIF’s Bayan Tanim named LCF’s Outstanding CSR project

The Philippine Star
July 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bayan Tanim!, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation Inc. (MPIF)’s community gardening initiative for sustainable living and food security, was recognized by the League of Corporate Foundations as the Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in Disaster Resilience during its LCF CSR Guild Awards last July 7, 2022.

The program, initially developed and mobilized to address food scarcity resulting from the pandemic, provided beneficiaries with the means to start their own backyard and community gardens. Planting kits containing basic cultivation essentials such as seeds, seedlings, fertilizer, soilless potting mix, were distributed along with freshly harvested vegetables.

According to MPIF president Melody del Rosario (2nd from left), the foundation decided to move past relief assistance and pivot towards a more sustainable program for its beneficiaries, even after the pandemic.

As of this year, Bayan Tanim! has benefitted approximately 4,014 families in 43 communities in Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan, Pasay, Taguig, Cavite, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pampanga, and Tarlac, raising a total of P1.392 million in donations.

