^

Business

Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 5:14pm
peso
A motorist pays for its tank refueling in a gas station along Nangka J.P. Rizal in Marikina on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso pierced through the P56-per-dollar level on Thursday, sinking to its lowest level in nearly 17 years as recession fears continue to send investors running to safe-haven US dollar.

The local unit finished at P56.06 against the greenback, weaker than its previous closing of P55.67. The peso’s worst showing for the day stood at P56.09.

Data showed this was the peso’s worst performance since closing at P56.295 versus the dollar on Sept. 27, 2005. A depreciating peso is becoming a big headache for the Philippines, which is already reeling from imported inflation as the ongoing war in Ukraine pushes up global energy prices.

So far, the dollar’s bullish run has been fueled by the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes that are meant to cool down red-hot inflation stateside. Minutes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated that the US central bank could fire off a 0.5 or 0.75-percentage-point hike at their next rate-setting meeting on July 27, in a desperate bid to choke off rapid inflation.

Sought for comment, Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, believes the peso would sustain its slump if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would not match the Fed’s forceful actions. Last week, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said the central bank “would clearly consider may be increasing policy rates by more than our planned 25 basis points” if the exchange rate is “overshooting too much”.

But with the next BSP meeting not happening until August 18, a deeper currency crash, Mapa said, may prompt central bank to hold an off-cycle meeting just to hike policy rates and arrest the peso’s decline, although this is something that could put the BSP in a bad light.

“We have argued previously that front-loaded rate hikes could be more effective during a rate hike cycle, especially if all signs point to accelerating inflation down the road,” Mapa said.

“Given the time-lag of policy rate adjustments, more forceful and early tightening would get the BSP ahead of the curve, re-anchor inflation expectations and hopefully quell uncertainty. Until the 18th of August however, the PHP may face additional pressure as the central bank awaits the chance to tighten further,” he added. — with Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

PHILIPPINE PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is eyeing the passage of remaining tax reform packages left behind by former President...
Business
fbtw
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

9 hours ago
Petrol and diesel queues snaked through the capital for kilometres, though most pumping stations have been without fuel for...
Business
fbtw
Marcos sets more ambitious economic targets than Duterte's

Marcos sets more ambitious economic targets than Duterte's

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has set more ambitious economic goals compared to his predecessor
Business
fbtw
In &lsquo;challenge&rsquo; for Congress, Makabayan lawmakers refile ABS-CBN franchise bill

In ‘challenge’ for Congress, Makabayan lawmakers refile ABS-CBN franchise bill

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
“This is a challenge for Congress to defy the rising tyranny, to stand for freedom and democracy,” Makabayan lawmakers...
Business
fbtw

Bohol tourism bouncing back

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our Cebu Pacific flight to Panglao International Airport was almost full last Friday. I consider this a good indication of things normalizing in the country’s second most important island for tourism.
Business
fbtw
Latest
ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
Cold storage company ORCA Cold Chain Solutions filed for an initial public offering on Thursday in a bid to raise cash for...
Business
fbtw
Unemployment rate rises in May; job quality worsens

Unemployment rate rises in May; job quality worsens

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
More Filipinos were either unemployed or out of business in May while the quality of available jobs worsened, in what could...
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens to 17-year low

Peso weakens to 17-year low

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The peso weakened further yesterday after depreciating by 44 centavos to close at 55.67, the lowest level in almost 17 years,...
Business
fbtw
Government lowers growth target to 6.5 to 7.5%

Government lowers growth target to 6.5 to 7.5%

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration is now looking at a 6.5 to 7.5 percent economic growth in its first year in office, lower than the...
Business
fbtw
LRTA blacklists 7 contractors

LRTA blacklists 7 contractors

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority, the operator of LRT-2, has blacklisted seven contractors for failing to deliver rehabilitation...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with