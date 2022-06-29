^

Business

NTC moves to restrict blocktime agreements, mergers

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 9:10am
NTC moves to restrict blocktime agreements, mergers
File photo shows the facade of the National Telecommunications Commission office.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission has restricted blocktime arrangements and mergers, a move that coincided with reported talks between ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 Network Inc. on such an arrangement.

In a memorandum dated June 23, the NTC restricted the amount of airtime that a radio or TV station can sell to blocktimers to just 50% of daily airtime.

ABS-CBN is not named in the order, but the media giant has since entered into blocktime agreements with Zoe Broadcasting Network and TV5 for some of its shows to return to free TV since its broadcast operations were shut down following a House of Representatives panel’s rejection of its application for a fresh franchise.

Journalist Cito Beltran said in his column on the Philippine Star that the memo is “intended as another nail to keep the coffin of ABS-CBN shut and to stop the migration of talents and content to TV5 via block time.”

Beltran also said that lawyers are calling this memorandum an “overreach.” “The NTC is not a landlord or legislator and should not interfere in contractual and legal obligations of parties entering into a business agreement. They have no business declaring legal liabilities unless directly provided for by law,” he said.

He also warned that the NTC memorandum will “inadvertently give undue favor or advantage to the dominant network in the industry.” GMA Network Inc. has emerged as the biggest winner in the ABS-CBN shutdown as it raked in profits following the demise of its stiff competitor.

READ: GMA sustains winning streak; ABS-CBN trims losses

Meanwhile, another NTC memorandum mandates that those with broadcast licenses should not deal “with those who have outstanding obligations to the national government and local government units” on matters like mergers and acquisitions.

Grantees of broadcast licenses should ensure that all parties it transacts or enters into agreements with should obtain clearances particularly from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs, the NTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the memo said.

READ: ABS-CBN abides by tax, labor and corporate laws — gov't

Manny Pangilinan, which owns TV5 through MediaQuest Holdings Inc., was quoted as saying that “nothing definitive or final has been reached,” while ABS-CBN did not confirm or deny the talks in a filing with the local stock exchange.

ABS-CBN

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The Duterte presidency’s enduring economic achievements

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 9 hours ago
The most enduring achievements of President Duterte as he leaves office on June 30 are his economic achievements.
Business
fbtw

Help the farmers

By Boo Chanco | 9 hours ago
There was this song taught to us in our early grade school about farming not being a joke.
Business
fbtw

Strong dollar,  not weak peso

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
As part of its service to clients, my bank sends me an SMS message by midmorning daily to inform me of the day’s exchange rate. I hardly gave it much attention until last Friday. The peso finally is at the...
Business
fbtw

Cleaning house  

By Iris Gonzales | 9 hours ago
So here we are again, as fate would have it, about to proclaim another Marcos as president of the country.
Business
fbtw
Stocks trade higher on positive sentiment

Stocks trade higher on positive sentiment

By Iris Gonzales | 9 hours ago
The Philippine stock market stayed in fighting form yesterday amid the strong rally of its peers in Asia.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Court dismisses case against Megawide&rsquo;s executive team

Court dismisses case against Megawide’s executive team

38 minutes ago
For anyone who has been involved in a lawsuit or criminal case like this, you know very well how the weight of it hangs over...
Business
fbtw
Raslag insiders and affiliates still buying up shares

Raslag insiders and affiliates still buying up shares

38 minutes ago
If TGN’s purchases push the ASLAG share price from P2.08 to P2.13/share, as they could have on June 27th, that’s...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

38 minutes ago
On BALAI, ABS, and NIKL
Business
fbtw
SEC upholds order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

SEC upholds order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
(Developing story) The Securities and Exchange Commission has upheld its 2018 decision to order the shutdown of news company...
Business
fbtw
Weak peso may limit government financing options

Weak peso may limit government financing options

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 9 hours ago
The financing options of the Marcos administration may be limited to local lenders, as the weakening of the peso against the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with