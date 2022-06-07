^

ABS-CBN exploring more partnership opportunities

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 7, 2022 | 12:00am
ABS-CBN exploring more partnership opportunities
“Over the recent past, we have announced various local and international partnerships, including our content agreement with TV5,” ABS-CBN said.
Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. continues to explore more partnership opportunities to bring its content to a wider audience after its reach was significantly reduced following the loss of its franchise in 2020.

“Over the recent past, we have announced various local and international partnerships, including our content agreement with TV5,” ABS-CBN said.

“We continue to explore various partnership opportunities as they become available to us,” it said.

ABS-CBN was able to strike a deal with Zoe Broadcasting in October 2020, enabling some of its shows to return to free TV through A2Z Channel 11.

More ABS-CBN shows made their come back to free TV in January last year through TV5 following the Lopez-led firm’s collaboration with Cignal TV, TV5, and Brightlight Productions.

These partnerships with A2Z and TV5 have helped the company distribute its content to a wider audience.

ABS-CBN last April also signed a landmark deal with its main rival GMA Network Inc. to license some of Star Cinema’s most popular and well-loved movies to air in GMA.

The historic deal opens up the potential for future partnerships and cooperation between the two rival networks.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon earlier said GMA’s door is open for other partnerships with ABS-CBN that would be mutually beneficial to both companies.

Last month, ABS-CBN  and Globe Group, through partner station BEAM,  started airing the country’s first multiscreen and real-time interactive TV channel called PIE (Pinoy Interactive Entertainment), that seeks to give the traditional viewing experience a digital upgrade.

Aside from these local partnerships, ABS-CBN has also entered into content deals with streaming services like Viu, iQYi, and WeTV iflix.

“Our goal as storytellers and content creators is to bring Filipino stories to audiences here and all over the world,” ABS-CBN said.

“This is the reason we are exploring content distribution opportunities that allow us to reach wider audiences and pursue our mission of service,” it said.

ABS-CBN’s digital pivot as a content company has been gaining traction following the non-renewal of its broadcast franchise in 2020.

The company has been streaming its live and on-demand shows via Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube.

ABS-CBN’s advertising revenues in 2021 declined due to the absence of the company in the free-to-air advertising space following the cease-and-desist order issued by National Telecommunications Commission on the company’s broadcast operations on May 2020, and the eventual adoption of a resolution denying its franchise application by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on July of the same year.

