New Cemex Holdings president/CEO in Philippines

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. (CHP) has named Luis Guillermo Franco Carrillo as its new president and chief executive officer.

In a statement yesterday, CHP said its board of directors has confirmed Franco’s appointment as president and CEO effective this month.

Carrillo replaces Ignacio Mijares who will now lead Corporate Strategic Planning at the Cemex central office.

Prior to Carrillo’s appointment as CHP head, he served as builders segment vice president for Cemex Mexico.

Carrillo has over 23 years of experience with Cemex,  having joined the company in 1999.

Before being assigned to the Philippines, he held key positions in Cemex in the United Kingdom, Hungary and his home country, Mexico.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and master’s degree in business administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

As CHP’s new president, he will focus on strategic areas of the firm’s operations.

“In the years to come, we will work toward ensuring we keep our focus on our priorities including health and safety, customer centricity, innovation, sustainability and growth,” he said.

CHP is an indirect subsidiary of global construction materials company Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.

CHP produces and markets cement in the Philippines through direct sales. It has cement manufacturing subsidiaries operating in the country such as Solid Cement in Antipolo City, Rizal and APO Cement in the City of Naga in Cebu.

CHP
