^

Business

BSP believes stagflation is 'not an immediate risk' to economy

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 5:12pm
egg
Sari-sari and egg retail stores in Marikina are having egg supply shortage due to egg price hike as seen on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — As far as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is concerned, the Philippine economy is not at immediate risk of stagflation.

In a statement on Thursday, the BSp said it is optimistic the Philippine economy will be able sustain its recovery momentum despite the threat of boiling inflation. Stagflation happens when an economy is facing high unemployment, slow economic growth and rising inflation.

"The BSP is optimistic that the Philippine economy will sustain its recovery given the stronger-than-expected gross domestic product growth of 8.3% in the first quarter of 2022," it said.

"The steady upturn in credit activity, ample domestic liquidity, and favorable market sentiment should also help boost economic activity. Consumer confidence has improved in Q1 2022, while the country’s foreign direct investments yielded net inflows in March," the BSP added.

But for Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, the BSP's statement warrants an explanation. For one, rising inflation could dampen growth.

"Growth will likely clock in above 6% but below the official 7-8% target and labor conditions have improved with the economy reopening. So in the strictest sense stagflation may not be a risk," he said in a Viber message.

The Duterte administration's economic managers lowered the Philippine economy's growth target this year to 7-8% from 7-9% previously, owing to external risks and the threat of inflation.

"With the triple threat of accelerating inflation, rising borrowing costs and multi-year high debt, we will likely see growth momentum curbed in the near term. Not exactly your garden variety stagflation, but we’re likely to face a scenario of red hot inflation, elevated debt and slower growth," Mapa added.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corporation, agreed with the BSP, arguing that the domestic economy’s growth trajectory is still on track despite quickening inflation.

"Agree. Stagflation is not a risk in the foreseeable future," she said in a Viber message. "Despite high inflation this year, we think that our economic growth story remains on track"

Velasquez said the economy, which is still on the throes of recovering from the pandemic, will still face some hurdles such as a dampening of household spending in the second half of 2022. However, she said that the country's relative resilience, as shown in the Omicron variant surge earlier this year, and the economy's reopening will boost job prospects and drive growth.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

STAGFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't urged to open up the Philippines to more foreign investments

Gov't urged to open up the Philippines to more foreign investments

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippines should open up further to foreigners if it wants to corner more job-generating investments, Asia-based Hinrich...
Business
fbtw

Blaming inflation on the Russian invasion

By Rey Gamboa | 19 hours ago
Two international agencies last week succinctly bared their dire assessments of the world’s economic health, and it should serve as a warning for the Philippines to brace for worsening days ahead.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee continues international expansion

Jollibee continues international expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Jollibee Group, a Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, will continue with its sustained and aggressive international...
Business
fbtw
Singson named MAP president

Singson named MAP president

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Management Association of the Philippines has named former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio “Babes”...
Business
fbtw

We have to learn to manage our fears

By Joey Concepcion | 19 hours ago
I am writing this while on the plane, heading back home after spending a few weeks in Europe to attend a friend’s lovely wedding.
Business
fbtw
Latest
VistaREIT IPO was merely &ldquo;disappointing&rdquo; after flash-crash open

VistaREIT IPO was merely “disappointing” after flash-crash open

10 hours ago
The REIT sector has really pulled the PSE’s cart over the past year.
Business
fbtw
Raslag Q1 profit up only 2% despite 15% revenue growth y/y

Raslag Q1 profit up only 2% despite 15% revenue growth y/y

10 hours ago
The stock could surprise, but the sentiment (which is driving more right now than the numbers) seems to say that it won’t....
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

10 hours ago
Hot takes!
Business
fbtw
Easing COVID-19 curbs reignite illicit cigarette trade in Philippines &nbsp;

Easing COVID-19 curbs reignite illicit cigarette trade in Philippines  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Tobacco officials understand why the government targets the industry every time it needs extra cash. They said cigarettes...
Business
fbtw
Remittances up by 4% in April

Remittances up by 4% in April

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Cash sent home by overseas Filipino workers went up by 3.8 percent to $2.67 billion in April from $2.57 billion a year ago,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with