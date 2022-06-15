^

Business

Balai prices IPO at P0.70 per share

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Balai Ni Fruitas Inc., which is behind local bakery brand Balai Pandesal, has priced its initial public offering at P0.70 per share, lower than the earlier announced maximum price of P0.75 per share.

“The company agreed to price the issue at P0.70 per share despite having the book well-covered at the maximum price for the benefit of future public shareholders of Balai,” said Abigail Buenviaje, SVP and head of Products and Markets of First Metro Investment Corp, the sole issue manager, bookrunner and underwriter for the offering.

Balai is offering 325 million primary common shares with listed food kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc.,  its 100 percent owner, selling another 50 million secondary common shares, to help meet minimum public ownership thresholds, as part of the base offer.

Also part of the offer is an over-allotment option of up to 37.5 million secondary shares held by Fruitas.

At P0.70 per share, Balai’s total IPO size is P288.75 million and pro forma market capitalization will be approximately P1.05 billion. Net proceeds, estimated at P203.8 million, will be used to fund its store network expansion, acquisitions and new concept introductions, and setup of commissaries.

The IPO allows the investing public to partake in 27.6 percent of the company’s issued shares which will be listed on the Small, Medium, and Emerging Board (SME) of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The offer period is scheduled from June 17 to 23 in time for the listing of the company’s shares on June 30.

Since the acquisition of the Balai Pandesal assets in June last, the company has aggressively expanded to 31 stores as of Dec. 31, 2021 from just five stores previously.

The company recorded a net profit of P8.5 million last year on revenues of P148.9 million.

Balai has a total of 77 stores spread among the three brands namely Balai Pandesal, Buko ni Fruitas, and Fruitas House of Desserts as of end last year.

BALAI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Budget airline Cebu Pacific announced that it is adding flights to Singapore from two of its largest hubs, Manila and Ce...
Business
fbtw
'Consumer apps to remain king among Filipinos within two years'

'Consumer apps to remain king among Filipinos within two years'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Expect consumer-centric apps to remain the public's darling in two years amid a burgeoning startup scene in the Philippines....
Business
fbtw

Over P7 billion investments seen from new Philippines-UAE agreement

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over P7 billion worth of investments are expected to be generated with the signing of the Philippines and United Arab Emirates of an investment promotion and protection agreement.
Business
fbtw
Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The peso continued its retreat on mas it sank past the P53-per-dollar level on Monday.
Business
fbtw
Balai Ni Fruitas cuts offer price for P288.8-M IPO

Balai Ni Fruitas cuts offer price for P288.8-M IPO

11 hours ago
Balai Ni Fuitas Inc. slashed the price for its upcoming initial public offering that is meant to raise cash for its store...
Business
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;Infrastructure spending cut harmful to recovery, competitiveness&rsquo;

‘Infrastructure spending cut harmful to recovery, competitiveness’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance said cutting infrastructure spending would narrow the budget deficit in the short term, but may...
Business
fbtw
Easing COVID-19 curbs reignites illicit cigarette trade in Philippines

Easing COVID-19 curbs reignites illicit cigarette trade in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
As cigarette prices go up every year due to mounting taxes, smugglers are having a field day in far-flung areas particularly...
Business
fbtw
PLDT unfazed by new competition, technologies

PLDT unfazed by new competition, technologies

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. welcomes potential new industry players as well as new technologies that will make its way to the local...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee continues international expansion

Jollibee continues international expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group, a Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, will continue with its sustained and aggressive international...
Business
fbtw
PSEi bucks regional slump amid US bear market

PSEi bucks regional slump amid US bear market

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Blue chip stocks staged a recovery yesterday, although the overall market remain, depressed as regional equities slumped following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with