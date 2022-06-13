Globalport bags Davao Sasa port development project

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has awarded Globalport the contract for the management, operation and maintenance of the Port of Sasa in Davao City.

The PPA issued a notice of award to the joint venture of Globalport Terminals Inc. (GTI) and Globalport Ozamiz Terminal Inc. (GP Ozamiz).

The PPA said the port terminal management contract for the Port of Sasa was awarded to the joint venture with the proposed concession fee of P8.64 billion.

With the notice of award issued, the Globalport joint venture has been directed to formally enter into a contract with the PPA and post the required performance security within 30 days from the signing of the port terminal management contract.

Publicly listed Globalport 900 Inc. earlier told the local bourse that a joint venture between subsidiaries GTI and GP Ozamiz has been declared last May 16 by the PPA as the bidder with the highest bid price for the Davao Sasa port.

Globalport said it plans to process the incorporation of an additional subsidiary named Globalport Davao Terminal Inc. once the joint venture receives the notice of award for the Davao Sasa port bidding.

Upon its incorporation, GP Davao will be 99 percent owned by GTI.

GTI, formerly Harbour Centre Port Holdings Inc., is a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Globalport.

GP Ozamiz, on the other hand, is 98 percent owned by GTI which operates the Port of Ozamiz in Misamis Occidental under a 15-year port terminal management contract with the PPA.

The Port of Sasa in Davao City will add to Globalport’s growing portfolio of terminals across the country.

Through its indirect subsidiaries, Globalport operates the Port of Zamboanga in Zamboanga del Sur, Port of Ozamiz in Misamis Occidental, Port of Iligan in Lanao del Norte, Port of Tacloban in Leyte, Port of Matnog in Sorsogon, Port of Nasipit in Agusan del Norte, Port of Surigao in Surigao del Norte, Port of Tagbilaran in Bohol, and Port of Pulupandan in Negros Occidental.