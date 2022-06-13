^

Business

PSALM cuts debt to P344 billion in Q1

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) trimmed its total debt by P11 billion in the first quarter.

The agency has reduced its financial obligations from P355.2 billion at the end of last year to P344.08 billion as of end-March.

The agency’s total outstanding debts amounted to P258.42 billion, while independent power producer (IPP) lease obligations were at P85.66 billion.

In terms of currency, more than half or 58 percent of PSALM’s debt is denominated in dollars, amounting to P200.07 billion.

Peso-denominated financial obligations account for 37 percent or P128.24 billion, while the remaining P15.77 billion, equivalent to five percent, is in Japanese yen.

From the 2003 level of P1.24 trillion debt, PSALM’s financial obligations have gone down by P896.52 billion.

PSALM reduces debts through the privatization of government-owned assets, collection of proceeds, and effective implementation of its liability management program.

For this year, PSALM is targeting to cut its debt by P20 billion to P335.89 billion by end-June.

To meet this target, the agency needs to trim off P9.08 billion in the second quarter.

In the updated Power Development Plan 2020-2040, the Department of Energy (DOE) said it steadfastly performs its supervisory and policy-making functions to ensure fulfillment and completion of the privatization of the remaining assets of the National Power Corp. (Napocor) and IPP contracts.

Earlier this month, PSALM turned over the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Ilijan Power Plant in Batangas to SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. through wholly owned subsidiary South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC) after a deed of sale was executed last June 3.

SPPC was appointed the independent power producer (IPP) administrator for the Ilijan Power Plant under an administration agreement signed on June 26, 2010.

Earlier, PSALM president and CEO Irene Besido-Garcia said the Ilijan plant was turned over to SPPC on June 5 despite a case pending in the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Mandaluyong City since 2015, which stemmed from differences in computing generation charges.

PSALM had calculated generation charges based on the wholesome electricity spot market (WESM) prices to maximize its earnings from the IPP Administrator (IPPA), while SPPC used a fixed rate approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

As of end-2020, PSALM claimed that SPPC still owed the government P23.07 billion in generation payments.

PSALM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Killer work ethic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
No wonder this guy is so successful because he had a “killer work ethic.” Have you ever heard people saying this? They look, admire and respect people who consistently perform and conclude that they...
Business
fbtw
MPT South showcases Calabarzon tourist spots

MPT South showcases Calabarzon tourist spots

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Metro Pacific Tollways South, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., has partnered with the Department of the Interior...
Business
fbtw
Philippines normalizing at quicker pace, says DBS &nbsp;

Philippines normalizing at quicker pace, says DBS  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore sees quicker normalization in the Philippines with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivering...
Business
fbtw

‘Good governance, better infrastructure to hasten recovery’

1 day ago
The incoming administration should shift from a services-led economic growth model and instead espouse good governance and improved infrastructure to enable the country to recover from the effects of the COVID-19...
Business
fbtw

Looming global hunger

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is embarking on another game-changing mega project.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Government cuts debt payments in April

Government cuts debt payments in April

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The government narrowed its debt payments for the fifth consecutive month in April, putting the next administration in a tight...
Business
fbtw
Philippines foreign debt-to-GDP ratio still lowest in ASEAN

Philippines foreign debt-to-GDP ratio still lowest in ASEAN

40 minutes ago
The Philippines still has the lowest ratio of foreign debt against domestic output despite posting the third largest expansion...
Business
fbtw
Electronics exports face headwinds as prices soar

Electronics exports face headwinds as prices soar

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
The electronics sector, the country’s top export, is facing headwinds in the near-term amid price pressures due to global...
Business
fbtw
PSE shifting to &lsquo;floorless trading&rsquo;

PSE shifting to ‘floorless trading’

By Iris Gonzales | 40 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange is closing its trading floor to pave the way for a full shift to “floorless trading....
Business
fbtw
Landbank opens loan window for rural banks

Landbank opens loan window for rural banks

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
Rural banks hoping to expand their electronic channels may acquire a loan from state-run Land Bank of the Philippines through...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with