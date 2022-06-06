CSC approves flexible work policy for government employees

In a Memorandum Circular dated Jan. 18, the CSC said failure to report for work in instances that government employees are required to undergo isolation or treatment after getting infected with the virus or being identified as “close contacts of a suspect, probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 while in the performance of their official functions” should be considered as excused absence.

MANILA, Philippines — Flexible work arrangements in the public sector may now be adopted starting June 15 with the approval of a new policy covering 1.7 million government employees, the Civil Service Commission disclosed Monday.

"It's already out...[but] this depends on the head of the agency provided that the core workings hours will have a substantial number of employees. We only provide the options," Civil Service Commissioner Aileen Lizada told Philstar.com in a Viber message Monday morning.

"Even on Saturdays [and Sundays], they can work if needed. This is so the transacting public will have more time," she added.

Per CSC Resolution No. 2200209 — which takes effect fifteen days after its publication or on June 15 — flexible work arrangements include:

Flexiplace , where officials and employees may be authorized to render services away from their office;

, where officials and employees may be authorized to render services away from their office; Compressed work week , where the 40-hour work week is compressed into "four days or less" instead of five;

, where the 40-hour work week is compressed into "four days or less" instead of five; Skeleton workforce , where minimum personnel will be required to report to the office "when full staffing is not possible";

, where minimum personnel will be required to report to the office "when full staffing is not possible"; Work shifting for agencies required by law to operate 24/7 or agencies required to observe workplace health and safety protocols;

for agencies required by law to operate 24/7 or agencies required to observe workplace health and safety protocols; Flexitime , where working hours "shall start not earlier than 7:00 a.m. and end not later than 7:00 p.m." provided they complete the required 40-hour week

, where working hours "shall start not earlier than 7:00 a.m. and end not later than 7:00 p.m." provided they complete the required 40-hour week Weekend work "provided that [these] are regular workdays and not overtime" while employees "may choose compensatory days off during weekdays"

"provided that [these] are regular workdays and not overtime" while employees "may choose compensatory days off during weekdays" Combination of flexible work arrangements that may be adopted

However, the resolution, a copy of which was seen by Philstar.com, also carries the condition of a "continuous delivery of services" from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The CSC added that the adoption of the guidelines "may be allowed on a regular or recurring basis, situational, or for medical reasons."

The resolution "seeks to institutionalize flexible work arrangements as part of the nationwide effort to transition from a state of public health emergency to the new normal" and serve as "a preventive measure to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of government officials and employees" while ensuring continuous operations.

This comes after the Metro Manila Development Authority proposed all government work in the capital region start at 7 a.m. and end earlier at 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday to ease congestion during peak traffic periods.

To recall, the CSC earlier issued interim guidelines authorizing government agencies to implement alternative work arrangements at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With this policy in place, the CSC aims to improve work-life balance, encourage the adoption of information and communications technology for remote work, and provide reasonable work arrangements for vulnerable employees such as senior citizens, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, or those recovering from sickness/injuries and issues of mobility," the CSC also said in a press release.

"The flexible work arrangement guidelines...will certainly change the landscape of work in the country. The CSC is confident that greater flexibility will lead to increased productivity as the work environment becomes more responsive to employees’ unique individual needs."

Under the resolution, government agencies are also directed to ensure that support mechanisms including personal protective equipment for frontline service providers and transportation facilities for physically reporting employees, and the reimbursement of medical expenses are in place.