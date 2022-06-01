COMP welcomes court decision on Marcopper

MANILA, Philippines — The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) expressed relief that the court has finally rendered a decision in favor of the plaintiffs in the Marcopper Mining Corp. mine spill incident in 1996. Marcopper operated under the old mining law. The incident is a constant reminder to miners all over the world that the safety of all stakeholders in host mining communities is paramount. It underscores that extreme consequences to people and the environment from catastrophic tailings facility failures are unacceptable.

COMP is also thankful that new laws governing mining post-Marcopper have established a mandatory environmental guarantee fund mechanism known collectively as the Contingent Liability and Rehabilitation Fund (CLRF). The CLRF – which consists of the Mine Rehabilitation Fund, mine waste and tailings fees, and the Final Mine Rehabilitation and Decommissioning Fund – ensures just and timely compensation for damages and for progressive and sustainable rehabilitation for any adverse effect a mining operation or activity may cause.

Through the Towards Sustainable Mining initiative, we have aligned ourselves with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management issued by the United Nations Environment Program-led Global Tailings Review. To be compliant with the Standard, mining operators must use specified measures to prevent the catastrophic failure of tailings facilities and to implement best practices in planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, monitoring, closure, and post-closure activities.