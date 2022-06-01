^

Business

COMP welcomes court decision on Marcopper

The Philippine Star
June 1, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) expressed relief that the court has finally rendered a decision in favor of the plaintiffs in the Marcopper Mining Corp. mine spill incident in 1996. Marcopper operated under the old mining law. The incident is a constant reminder to miners all over the world that the safety of all stakeholders in host mining communities is paramount. It underscores that extreme consequences to people and the environment from catastrophic tailings facility failures are unacceptable.

COMP is also thankful that new laws governing mining post-Marcopper have established a mandatory environmental guarantee fund mechanism known collectively as the Contingent Liability and Rehabilitation Fund (CLRF). The CLRF – which consists of the Mine Rehabilitation Fund, mine waste and tailings fees, and the Final Mine Rehabilitation and Decommissioning Fund – ensures just and timely compensation for damages and for progressive and sustainable rehabilitation for any adverse effect a mining operation or activity may cause.

Through the Towards Sustainable Mining initiative, we have aligned ourselves with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management issued by the United Nations Environment Program-led Global Tailings Review. To be compliant with the Standard, mining operators must use specified measures to prevent the catastrophic failure of tailings facilities and to implement best practices in planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, monitoring, closure, and post-closure activities.

COMP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bank lending posts best growth in nearly 2 years

Bank lending posts best growth in nearly 2 years

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The increase was a better finish than the 8.9% expansion in March. Month-on-month, credit inched up 0.9%.
Business
fbtw
Regulators order 3 power firms to return P293.89M in overcharges

Regulators order 3 power firms to return P293.89M in overcharges

By Angelica Y. Yang | 10 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ordered three power firms to refund a total of P293.89 million in overcharges to their...
Business
fbtw

E-sabong set to make a comeback

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
E-sabong isn’t dead, says Charlie “Atong” Ang, the gambling netherworld’s Lord of the Ruweda.
Business
fbtw
BSP amends forex rules for travelers

BSP amends forex rules for travelers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved further amendments to foreign exchange regulations to make it easier for international...
Business
fbtw
Philippine nuclear program faces brighter prospects

Philippine nuclear program faces brighter prospects

By Danessa Rivera | 2 days ago
Despite opposition, the country’s nuclear power program faces brighter prospects under the new administration as president-elect...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Credit card billings up 34% to P101 billion in 2021

Credit card billings up 34% to P101 billion in 2021

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Monthly billings of banks and card issuers jumped by 34 percent to P100.6 billion in 2021 despite the moderate demand for...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely breached 5% in May

Inflation likely breached 5% in May

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely quickened further and breached five percent in May due to soaring fuel...
Business
fbtw
Philippines loses $3.6 billion in potential investments in electronics

Philippines loses $3.6 billion in potential investments in electronics

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Over $3 billion worth of investments in the manufacture of electronics products were diverted from the Philippines to other...
Business
fbtw
Philippines has lowest motor vehicle output in January-April

Philippines has lowest motor vehicle output in January-April

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Motor vehicle production in the Philippines dipped 6.7 percent from January to April, making it the only country in Southeast...
Business
fbtw
Government generates P576 billion from various tax reforms

Government generates P576 billion from various tax reforms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government has so far generated P575.8 billion in taxes from the tax reforms it undertook, raising additional funds to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with