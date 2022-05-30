^

Business

Megaworld to infuse more properties into its REIT unit

Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 3:45pm
Megaworld to infuse more properties into its REIT unit
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, MREIT Inc. said it would receive P15 billion worth of commercial assets from Megaworld.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld Corp. will inject more properties into its real estate investment trust (REIT) firm in a bid to diversify the subsidiary's portfolio and attract more investors.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, MREIT Inc. said it would receive P15 billion worth of commercial assets from Megaworld.

Under the transaction, Megaworld is "considering properties from townships in key growth areas outside of Metro Manila where MREIT does not have a presence yet,” Kevin Tan, MREIT president and CEO, said.

“This will further diversify our portfolio and allow us to tap into other growth centers around the country,” Tan explained.

The hefty property infusion is part of MREIT’s grand plan of expanding its property holdings to 1 million square meters before the end of the decade.

For this year alone, MREIT is looking to absorb P20 million worth of office properties from Megaworld. Just last month, MREIT announced it would receive P5.3 billion worth of assets from its parent firm through a property-for-share swap deal.

A bigger property holdings mean more distributable income for MREIT that it must reward to investors through dividends. After MREIT received P9.1 billion worth of assets from its parent last year, the company said it is now looking at declaring dividends equivalent to P1.00 per share this year, which is 6% higher than originally planned.

Once the pending acquisitions are completed, MREIT said its portfolio will cover 18 office properties in four Megaworld premier townships.

On Monday, shares in MREIT inched up 0.12% while Megaworld finished the trading day with 2.18% gains.

MEGAWORLD CORP.

MREIT

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

REIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Where is the money?

By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
There is no doubt that Junior assembled an A-team of economic managers to help him manage our economy.
Business
fbtw
Philippine nuclear program faces brighter prospects

Philippine nuclear program faces brighter prospects

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Despite opposition, the country’s nuclear power program faces brighter prospects under the new administration as president-elect...
Business
fbtw

E-sabong set to make a comeback

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
E-sabong isn’t dead, says Charlie “Atong” Ang, the gambling netherworld’s Lord of the Ruweda.
Business
fbtw

Bear sighting

By Wilson Sy | 17 hours ago
Investors saw a brief glimpse of the bear after the benchmark S&P 500 index hit an intraday low of 3,810.32 last May 20.
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz Group embarks on &lsquo;Great Transformation&rsquo;

Aboitiz Group embarks on ‘Great Transformation’

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based diversified conglomerate, is boosting its digital capabilities, including utilizing artificial...
Business
fbtw
Latest
More Filipinos are opening basic deposit accounts &mdash; BSP

More Filipinos are opening basic deposit accounts — BSP

2 hours ago
The data bodes well with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' goal of encouraging more people to open bank accounts.
Business
fbtw
Starlink approved as 'value-added services' provider

Starlink approved as 'value-added services' provider

8 hours ago
Lots of news still to come here.
Business
fbtw
VistaREIT IPO offer starts today

VistaREIT IPO offer starts today

8 hours ago
Will a series of rate increases prevent VREIT’s initial share price from climbing as high as it might have to normalize...
Business
fbtw
Raslag IPO offer period ends; is it over-subscribed?

Raslag IPO offer period ends; is it over-subscribed?

8 hours ago
The case for a strong opening might increase if I start seeing more responses with reduced allocations from PSE EASy.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

8 hours ago
This segment was a huge component of the growth story IPO pitch, so let’s see if they’re able to continue to grow...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with