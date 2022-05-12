^

Business

Philippines backs interoperable data protection framework in APEC

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
May 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is supporting the establishment of an international certification system to promote the interoperability of data privacy frameworks, the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

In a statement yesterday, the NPC said the Philippines, along with other members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) System, declared the establishment of the Global CBPR Forum to foster interoperability among different regulatory approaches to data privacy and protection.

Among the objectives of the Global CBPR  Forum is to come up with an international certification system based on the APEC CBPR and Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems.

APEC CBPR System is a government-backed data privacy certification which companies can join to show compliance with internationally recognized data privacy protection.

Through this system, certified companies and governments work together to ensure personal information that moves across borders is protected in accordance with standards prescribed by the system’s program requirements.

Meanwhile, the APEC PRP System is a certification designed for organizations who process data on behalf of clients.

Aside from an international certification system, the Global CBPR Forum will also serve as a platform for information exchange and cooperation on matters related to CBPR and PRP.

In addition, the forum will periodically review data protection and privacy standards of members to ensure these are aligned with best practices.

Privacy Commissioner John Henry Naga said the latest development shows the Philippines’ involvement in improving cross-border data flows and fostering innovation while promoting effective data protection and privacy.

He said cross-border data flows would greatly benefit from an interoperable privacy framework.

This is important as the acceleration of digitalization is leading to a rapid increase in the collection, use, and transfer of data across borders.

“The Global CBPR Forum’s goal of promoting worldwide expansion and uptake of the Global CBPR and PRP Systems is aligned with the NPC’s vision of upholding the right to privacy and data protection while ensuring free flow of information,” Naga said.

The Philippines became a member of the APEC CBPR System in March 2020.

Participating economies in the APEC CBPR System intend to transition the operations of the APEC CBPR and PRP Systems to the Global CBPR Forum, and plan to provide at least 30 days’ notice to accountability agents.

All approved accountability agents and certified companies will automatically be recognized in the new Global CBPR Forum.

The Global CBPR Forum is open to jurisdictions that accept its objectives and principles. – Rainier Allan Ronda

NPC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Investors 'cautious' on Marcos gov't amid lack of clear policy agenda

Investors 'cautious' on Marcos gov't amid lack of clear policy agenda

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Nomura noted in its commentary a "post-election policy uncertainty".
Business
fbtw

Rich got richer after COVID

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The COVID pandemic has exacerbated economic inequality across the world, particularly in developing countries like the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Meralco rates down in May due to P7.8B refund

Meralco rates down in May due to P7.8B refund

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Metro Manila-based households consuming 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) can expect to pay P24 less for electricity this month, as...
Business
fbtw
Farm output contracts in Q1 on 'Odette' aftermath, expensive fertilizer

Farm output contracts in Q1 on 'Odette' aftermath, expensive fertilizer

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Farm production shrank in the first quarter partly as the sector still grappled with the twin effects of typhoon 'Odette'...
Business
fbtw
Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Globe Telecom Inc. remains keen on selling its tower assets, but is not in a hurry to do so.
Business
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;Investments to take a while under new administration&rsquo;

‘Investments to take a while under new administration’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
Investments into the Philippines may take some time to come in even with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...
Business
fbtw
FDI inflow rebounds by 46% in February

FDI inflow rebounds by 46% in February

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments bounced back with a 46.3 percent rise in February after contracting by 16 percent...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture output nearly flat in 3 months

Agriculture output nearly flat in 3 months

By Catherine Talavera | 37 minutes ago
The country’s agriculture sector declined in the first quarter, dropping 0.3 percent as the crops sector felt the impact...
Business
fbtw
Fitch sees smooth policy transition with Marcos win

Fitch sees smooth policy transition with Marcos win

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised the short-term political risk index score for the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Razon taking over Dennis Uy&rsquo;s casinos

Razon taking over Dennis Uy’s casinos

By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon is coming in as the white knight for Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with