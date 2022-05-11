^

Business

BBM urged: Lay out full economic plan

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is poised to be the next president in a landslide win, is being urged to lay out his full plan to address the still struggling economy, as other experts expressed concern over what’s to come in the next six years.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua, when asked about the impact of the initial results of the presidential race on the economy, said in a Viber message that he has yet to see the Marcos camp’s full economic plan.

“It’s better he lays out his full economic plan so we can understand,” Chua told The STAR.

Prior to the May polls, economists, analysts and investors were in unison that Vice President Leni Robredo is a better choice given her concrete set of policy proposals to address economic recovery from the pandemic.

Marcos, on the other hand, gave little or no details about his policy direction during the campaign trail and just insisted on the idea of unity.

Chua said if the economic plans were there, “then we would all see it.”

Marcos has yet to float the members of his economic team, a crucial set of officials who will chart the direction of the economy in the next six years.

But Leonardo Lanzona, labor economist and professor at the Ateneo De Manila University, argued that good economics must be backed up by good politics.

“Regardless of who is in the economic team, the economy will falter if the political leadership is weak. As we learned from the dictatorship and (Rodrigo) Duterte, one cannot separate politics from economics,” Lanzona told The STAR.

He said that Marcos’ lack of economic platform would eventually be to the detriment of the country.

“It should offer the voters information on the public goods that the administration is supposed to produce and how much this will cost.  Given the budget constraints we face and the complete silence on all these issues, the efficient allocation of these public goods is unlikely to be accomplished. I would not be surprised if investors suddenly move out of our country,” he said.

On the other hand, the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) disagrees that a Marcos presidency is doomed to fail.

In a separate exchange, FEF president Calixto Chikiamco said Marcos could prove his critics wrong if he builds and expands on the reforms initiated by President Duterte.

“He must build an economic team that will also follow on the policies guiding the Duterte administration: fiscal prudence, economic liberalization, increased infrastructure spending and pro-business policies,” Chikiamco said.

Further, economists Alex Holmes and Gareth Leather of international think tank Capital Economics said that Marcos would do well to follow in Duterte’s footsteps by delegating the management of the economy to competent bureaucrats.

Concerns remain among investors that his election will fuel corruption, nepotism and poor governance.

“Marcos gave away few policy details on the campaign trail. But one thing he is keen to do is resume the Build Build Build infrastructure program of Duterte, which he hopes to expand and improve,” the two economists said.

Holmes and Leather noted that Marcos looks keen to pursue closer ties with Beijings as low interest rate loans from China could help limit the fiscal impact of the infrastructure push.

“But finance has often come with conditions of relying heavily on Chinese contractors, which limits the positive spillovers to the local economy. In any case, Chinese investment is much less likely to be forthcoming than when Duterte attempted a similar pivot,” they said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort, for his part, said among the factors that would help sustain economic recovery include strengthened institutions, more effective pandemic response, economic reopening, job generation, improving the government’s fiscal position, and increased infrastructure spending, among others.

Offsetting risk factors, however, include volatile global markets, monetary tightening, and higher commodity prices.

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes

Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes

15 hours ago
Local equities opened Tuesday with big losses as investors focus on the results of the Philippine presidential elections...
Business
fbtw
Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Prime Media Holdings Inc., Araneta Properties Inc. and PhilWeb Corp. were among the biggest gainers on...
Business
fbtw
Government grants tax perks for rehab of debt-saddled Hanjin shipyard

Government grants tax perks for rehab of debt-saddled Hanjin shipyard

8 hours ago
FIRB incentives for the debt-ridden shipyard include special corporate income tax rates, exemption from value-added tax, duty-free...
Business
fbtw
Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. remains keen on selling its tower assets, but is not in a hurry to do so.
Business
fbtw
'Lack of political expertise' the biggest risk to a Marcos presidency &mdash; EIU

'Lack of political expertise' the biggest risk to a Marcos presidency — EIU

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The administration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. could falter if he mishandles the execution of his policy...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Inflation may stay above 5% in next three months

Inflation may stay above 5% in next three months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Japanese investment bank Nomura expects inflation staying above five percent over the next three months after quickening to...
Business
fbtw
Philippines wholesale prices highest in 10 years

Philippines wholesale prices highest in 10 years

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Wholesale prices of consumer goods in the entire country jumped to their highest level in 10 years as an effect of global...
Business
fbtw
BSP extends peso rediscount loans worth P4.1 billion in April

BSP extends peso rediscount loans worth P4.1 billion in April

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended a peso rediscount loan facility amounting to P4.1 billion to a big bank to finance...
Business
fbtw
Spooked debt market raises lending costs

Spooked debt market raises lending costs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The debt market, spooked by election tensions, rate hikes and inflationary pressures, has raised its lending costs across...
Business
fbtw
PSEi plunges as investors dump stocks

PSEi plunges as investors dump stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stock market investors dumped their shares yesterday in a massive sell-off the morning after Monday’s elections as they...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with