After breaching target in April, inflation threatens economic recovery

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 9:41am
In this undated file photo, market life in virus-hit Philippines continues with consumers still flocking to stores.
The STAR / Edd Gumaban

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation in April quickened at its fastest pace in over two years, threatening to derail a nascent recovery as high prices crimp consumer spending.

In an online briefing on Thursday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported inflation accelerated 4.9% year-on-year in April, quicker than the March print of 4%.

The latest reading breached the state’s 2-4% target. It also matched the January 2019 figure.

Year-to-date, inflation averaged 3.7%.

"The inflation outturn is consistent with the BSP’s assessment that inflation will remain elevated over the near term due to the continued volatility in global oil and non-oil prices, reflecting largely the continued impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global commodities market," the central bank said in a statement.

"Inflation could settle above the government’s target range in 2022, before decelerating back to target in 2023 as supply-side pressures ease. While there are signs that inflation expectation is higher for 2022, it remains broadly anchored to the target in 2023," it added.

Sought for comment, Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said the quickening price growth, if uncontrolled, could mess up the economy’s recovery.

“Further acceleration of inflation prints in 2Q and 3Q2022 will clearly cap the economy's growth potential this year as consumers, compelled to allocate a bigger share of their budgets toward basic goods and services end up spending less on discretionary items,” Neri said.

“If global prices of oil, coal, fertlizer and other key commodity remain elevated causing inflationary expectations to be further de-anchored, our return to pre-pandemic output will again be delayed by as much as 1 to 2 quarters,” he added.

