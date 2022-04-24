^

Business

SM Prime lists P30 billion retail bonds on PDEx

The Philippine Star
April 24, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, listed its P30 billion fixed rate bond at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) through a virtual ceremony last Friday.

The company’s Series P, Q and R due on 2027, 2029 and 2032, respectively, is the fourth tranche of its P100-billion debt securities under shelf registration and covered under SEC MSRD Order 6 Series of 2020.

“The overwhelming success of this latest fixed rate bonds has shown the strong interests of fixed income investors. This support that we received will further fuel our company’s pursuit of a better tomorrow filled with remarkable partnerships, and safer and brighter future,” said SM Prime chief finance officer John Nai Peng Ong.

SM Prime’s latest bond issue, which was four times oversubscribed, was offered last April 7 to 13, with interest rates of 5.6141 percent per annum for Series P, 6.1175 p.a. for Series Q, and 6.5432 percent p.a. for Series R.

“The continuous strong trust and confidence from the investing public will provide SM Prime flexible funding that will enhance our expansion plans and will provide broader opportunities to more Filipinos,” Ong said.

PDEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw

Outsmarting the geezer

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Here is an old geezer joke.
Business
fbtw
BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to hike the minimum capital requirement for rural banks to at least P60 million as...
Business
fbtw

Jollibee CFO set to retire on April 30

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. has announced the retirement of its long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa effective April 30.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
State-run Home Development Mutual Fund eleased a record P24.2 billion in housing loans in the first quarter, carrying over...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The government’s economic policy direction is expected to continue regardless of the outcome of the May elections as...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture prices drop in Q2

Agriculture prices drop in Q2

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Prices of agricultural products sold by farmers and fisherfolks decelerated in the last quarter of 2021 due to slower growth...
Business
fbtw
Digital fraud attempts highest in travel, leisure

Digital fraud attempts highest in travel, leisure

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The travel and leisure industry in the Philippines saw the biggest growth in digital fraud attempts last year, according to...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

Government urged to include OFWs in social protection package

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government needs to ramp up its efforts in including more Filipino migrant workers in social protection schemes after...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart expand Paybox

PLDT, Smart expand Paybox

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. have expanded their self-service payment kiosk machine to more sites...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with