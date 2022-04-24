SM Prime lists P30 billion retail bonds on PDEx

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, listed its P30 billion fixed rate bond at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) through a virtual ceremony last Friday.

The company’s Series P, Q and R due on 2027, 2029 and 2032, respectively, is the fourth tranche of its P100-billion debt securities under shelf registration and covered under SEC MSRD Order 6 Series of 2020.

“The overwhelming success of this latest fixed rate bonds has shown the strong interests of fixed income investors. This support that we received will further fuel our company’s pursuit of a better tomorrow filled with remarkable partnerships, and safer and brighter future,” said SM Prime chief finance officer John Nai Peng Ong.

SM Prime’s latest bond issue, which was four times oversubscribed, was offered last April 7 to 13, with interest rates of 5.6141 percent per annum for Series P, 6.1175 p.a. for Series Q, and 6.5432 percent p.a. for Series R.

“The continuous strong trust and confidence from the investing public will provide SM Prime flexible funding that will enhance our expansion plans and will provide broader opportunities to more Filipinos,” Ong said.