Grid operator to earmark P160 billion in capex until 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is planning to allocate P160 billion in capital expenditures (capex) for various projects through 2025, the company said on Thursday.

Majority of the amount or P111.4 billion is intended for transmission projects, including those in the pipeline and pre-construction stages, NGCP said in a statement.

Some of these projects are: the five 230 kV substations which will be built in Pasay, Navotas, Marilao, New Antipolo and Taguig; and two transmission lines connecting Taguig-Taytay, and Taguig-Silang.

Some P22.3 billion from the proposed capex will be allotted for operations and maintenance (O&M) activities which will focus on substation and transmission line reliability projects, upgrading tools, and introducing smart grid technology into the network.

Meanwhile, P7.1 billion is intended for expanding grid-related telecommunications facilities and improving cybersecurity systems, among others.

Some P19.2 billion will go to other projects such as developing its information technology network, security, aviation and other facilities.

“NGCP continues to invest in undertakings for the improvement of the power transmission grid,” NGCP said in its statement.

The grid operator and ERC both confirmed with Philstar.com on Thursday that the P160-billion capex has yet to be approved by the energy regulator.

The NGCP is a privately-led company in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country's electricity grids.