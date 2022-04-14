^

Business

Government eyes PPP projects in Negros Occidental

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking at developing public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Negros Occidental in a bid to boost the local economy.

The PPP Center and the provincial government of Negros Occidental recently inked a memorandum of agreement for the development and implementation of infrastructure projects through PPP.

The MOA was signed by Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Lacson and PPP Center executive director Ferdinand Pecson.

The agreement outlines the cooperation framework and technical assistance that will be provided by the PPP Center for the province’s PPP projects.

One of the key areas that the partnership is looking at is improving the province’s water security.

Lacson said the water security of Negros Occidental is now “at a critical point” due to rapid population growth, urbanization, and water demand for agriculture.

This is aggravated by water pollution, water-borne diseases, and destruction of watersheds.

“Given the enormity of the concern, this necessitates serious and concerted efforts of all sectors,” Lascon said.

The International Finance Corp. (IFC) of the World Bank earlier called for strengthened collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve the Philippines’ goal of transitioning more sustainably amid worsening threats of climate change.

The Provincial Integrated Water Security Plan aims to further increase access to resilient water supply, improve water resource management, and strengthen water sector governance in the province.

As part of its Local PPP Strategy, the PPP Center works to support local government units to implement local PPP projects such as transportation, water supply and sanitation, solid waste management, health, information technology, and government property development, among others.

The Local PPP Strategy is also aligned with the implementation of the Mandanas Ruling where LGUs will have greater fiscal independence and bigger development funds to undertake infrastructure and development projects.

