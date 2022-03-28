PVB sets stock rights offering

MANILA, Philippines — With the enactment of the new Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) charter under Republic Act 11597, which increased the bank’s authorized capital stocks to P10 billion, PVB recently released invitations to its stockholders of record as of Jan. 31 to exercise their pre-emptive rights and to subscribe to the increase in common shares at par value of P100 per share.

PVB’s original shareholders are the recognized Filipino WWII veterans, but these are now mostly their direct descendants or designated heirs. Stockholders are given until April 18 to buy additional shares. Pre-emptive rights will be considered waived after the given deadline.

After April 18, the remaining unsubscribed common shares will be offered for subscription to post-World War II veterans and AFP retirees and to non-veterans soon after.

The subscription agreement form has been mailed to all stockholders of record. It is also available at the Office of the Board Secretary (OBS) located at the 6th floor Veterans Bank Building at 101 V.A. Rufino corner Dela Rosa Street and at all Veterans Bank Branches nationwide.

Interested parties may also check PVB’s website or its Facebook page for additional details; email queries may also be sent to [email protected]. They may also call PVB OBS at (02) 8840-00-26; (02) 7902-16-00, local 2952 to 2956 and mobile nos. 0921-5596909 & 0915-7906101.