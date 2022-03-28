^

Business

PVB sets stock rights offering

The Philippine Star
March 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  With the enactment of the new Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) charter under Republic Act 11597, which increased the bank’s authorized capital stocks to P10 billion, PVB recently released invitations to its stockholders of record as of Jan. 31 to exercise their pre-emptive rights and to subscribe to the increase in common shares at par value of P100 per share.

PVB’s original shareholders are the recognized Filipino WWII veterans, but these are now mostly their direct descendants or designated heirs. Stockholders are given until April 18 to buy additional shares. Pre-emptive rights will be considered waived after the given deadline.

After April 18, the remaining unsubscribed common shares will be offered for subscription to post-World War II veterans and AFP retirees and to non-veterans soon after.

The subscription agreement form has been mailed to all stockholders of record. It is also available at the Office of the Board Secretary (OBS) located at the 6th floor Veterans Bank Building at 101 V.A. Rufino corner Dela Rosa Street and at all Veterans Bank Branches nationwide.

Interested parties may also check PVB’s website or its Facebook page for additional details; email queries may also be sent to [email protected]. They may also call PVB OBS at (02) 8840-00-26; (02) 7902-16-00, local 2952 to 2956 and mobile nos. 0921-5596909 & 0915-7906101.

PVB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Banks break pledges with fossil fuel billions: report

Banks break pledges with fossil fuel billions: report

2 days ago
It said the biggest providers of fossil fuel financing were JP Morgan with $81 billion, Citigroup with $69 billion, and Bank...
Business
fbtw
DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

By Danessa Rivera | 5 days ago
The Department of Energy has called on government agencies to strictly observe the Government Energy Management Program guidelines...
Business
fbtw
CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw

Leadership expressions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I watched the trailer of a series on Netflix, and it immediately caught my attention. It started with a new medical director addressing the entire body of doctors with the words: “Everyone in the Cardiac Surgical...
Business
fbtw
Property prices further rise in Q4

Property prices further rise in Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Property prices nationwide rose for the second straight quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the cost of owning a townhouse...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Manila needs better public transport &ndash; ADB

Manila needs better public transport – ADB

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
The country’s capital and other urban cities need to provide quality public transportation to improve livability and...
Business
fbtw
Short-term measures eyed to tame inflation

Short-term measures eyed to tame inflation

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has urged Malacañang to pursue several initiatives, including expanding social interventions...
Business
fbtw
Debt challenge awaits next administration

Debt challenge awaits next administration

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The next Philippine president could become unpopular to taxpayers, both rich and poor, as the new government would have to...
Business
fbtw

Big short by Big Shot

By Wilson Sy | 40 minutes ago
We have been writing about the Russian invasion and its impact on stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities.
Business
fbtw
Stocks may&nbsp; consolidate at 7,000 level

Stocks may  consolidate at 7,000 level

By Iris Gonzales | 40 minutes ago
After a four-day run up last week, local stocks are expected to consolidate at the 7,000 level as the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with