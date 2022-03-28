^

Business

Epson to promote sustainability with additional investments

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Technology firm Epson plans to invest in additional manufacturing operations in Batangas and encourage the use of products that promote sustainability.

Jester Cruz, senior regional manager for business inkjet division (Southeast Asia headquarters) at Epson Singapore, said in a virtual briefing the company is expected to continue making investments in the Batangas facility.

“Epson has always seen the Philippines as a strategic location. And that’s why in terms of investment, a lot has been given the past few years, even decades... That will, safe to say, continue on,” he said.

Epson Philippines Corp. general manager Eduardo Bonoan  said the company has made a significant investment for the Batangas manufacturing facility’s shift to 100 percent renewable energy in January last year.

He said the shift was achieved by generating power with a rooftop mega solar power plant and switching to a mix of geothermal and hydroelectric power.

“There is still room for expansion at the Batangas plant. So, this being a premier manufacturing plant, you can imagine that all of this will continue on and this will become like almost a trademark, benchmark for manufacturing because it is the premier and the largest plant in the Epson world,” he said.

In line with its commitment to promote sustainability, the firm is offering products that will help promote energy conservation while helping businesses have efficient operations.

Among the products being offered by the company are inkjet printers, which Cruz said, consume less energy compared to laser printers.

In particular, he said 85 percent less energy is needed to power inkjet printers.

Apart from offering sustainable products, the company has also partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to undertake initiatives in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries  on marine conservation and climate action projects.

In the Philippines, Bonoan said Epson would support WWF in working  with local communities in Southern Palawan to restore several mangrove sites,including seed planting, monitoring, and coastal resource management.

He said Epson would also support WWF in establishing a community learning and innovation hub to empower communities to sustain capacity building and share best practices.

Epson and WWF are likewise set to launch an environment-centric virtual museum to provide Filipinos an interactive way to be reminded of their role in addressing climate change.

“Epson’s commitment to sustainability has always been integrated in the way we operate in the products and solutions that we innovate and in the initiatives we do to help our community shape a greener future for the next generation,” Bonoan said.

EPSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Banks break pledges with fossil fuel billions: report

Banks break pledges with fossil fuel billions: report

2 days ago
It said the biggest providers of fossil fuel financing were JP Morgan with $81 billion, Citigroup with $69 billion, and Bank...
Business
fbtw
DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

By Danessa Rivera | 5 days ago
The Department of Energy has called on government agencies to strictly observe the Government Energy Management Program guidelines...
Business
fbtw
CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw

Leadership expressions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I watched the trailer of a series on Netflix, and it immediately caught my attention. It started with a new medical director addressing the entire body of doctors with the words: “Everyone in the Cardiac Surgical...
Business
fbtw
Property prices further rise in Q4

Property prices further rise in Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Property prices nationwide rose for the second straight quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the cost of owning a townhouse...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Manila needs better public transport &ndash; ADB

Manila needs better public transport – ADB

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
The country’s capital and other urban cities need to provide quality public transportation to improve livability and...
Business
fbtw
Short-term measures eyed to tame inflation

Short-term measures eyed to tame inflation

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has urged Malacañang to pursue several initiatives, including expanding social interventions...
Business
fbtw
Debt challenge awaits next administration

Debt challenge awaits next administration

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The next Philippine president could become unpopular to taxpayers, both rich and poor, as the new government would have to...
Business
fbtw

Big short by Big Shot

By Wilson Sy | 40 minutes ago
We have been writing about the Russian invasion and its impact on stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities.
Business
fbtw
Stocks may&nbsp; consolidate at 7,000 level

Stocks may  consolidate at 7,000 level

By Iris Gonzales | 40 minutes ago
After a four-day run up last week, local stocks are expected to consolidate at the 7,000 level as the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with