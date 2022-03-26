^

Business

Prime Strategic Holdings completes tender offer for Apex Mining shares

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Razon-led Prime Strategic Holdings Inc. has completed its tender offer for shares of Apex Mining Co. Inc. earlier this week.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Apex Mining said Prime completed the tender offer on Mar. 24.

“A total of 4,558 common shares were tendered and were crossed on Mar.21,2022 at P1.30 per share for a total price of P5,925.40,”Apex Mining said. It said that tendered shares have been fully paid and settled on Mar.24.

Prime conducted a mandatory tender offer for 2.2 billion common shares of Apex Mining, representing approximately 35.54 percent of the outstanding common shares of the latter from all its shareholders, excluding shares held by Prime, Monte Oro Resources & Energy Inc., Lakeland Village Holdings Inc.,   Devoncourt Estates Inc., and members of the board of directors and the officers of Apex Mining.

The offer was conducted from Feb.14 to Mar.14.

Following the completion of the tender offer, Prime owns, directly and indirectly, 3.41 billion common shares of Apex Mining or 54.75 of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.

Prime has a 40.32 percent stake in the total outstanding shares of Apex Mining holding 2.5 billion common shares.

In addition, Monte Oro Resources & Energy Inc. has 555 million shares of Apex Mining equivalent to 8.91 percent of the total outstanding shares, while Lakeland Village Holdings, Inc. holds 474.6 million common shares equivalent to a 7.62 percent share.

Devoncourt Estates Inc. also holds 423.9 million common shares of Apex Mining, equivalent to 6.81 percent of the total outstanding shares.

In 2018, Prime signed separate deeds of assignment with Devoncourt and Lakeland for the assignment of receivables worth P50.5 million and P73 million, respectively as payment for Prime’s subscription to 4.9 million shares in each firm out of their respective increase in authorized capital stock.

The increase in capital stock of the two companies were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission last year, which resulted in Prime holding 98 percent of the total shares of Devoncourt and Lakeland.

“As a result of the foregoing subscriptions by the bidder (Prime Strategic) of new shares in Devoncourt and in Lakeland, the bidder holds, directly and indirectly, approximately 54.75 percent of the resulting total issued and outstanding capital stock of Apex Mining,”Prime said earlier.

“These subscriptions resulted in the bidder acquiring control over at least 51 percent voting shares in APX, and triggers a mandatory tender offer under Section 19 of the Securities Regulation Code and the 2015 Implementing Rules and Regulations,”it said.

Apex Mining reported a consolidated net loss of P135.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, driven by the net loss in the third quarter. In 2021, the company reported a consolidated net income of P991.3 million.

