^

Business

PLDT, Smart secure over 50K new permits

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to benefit from the streamlining of government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.

PLDT and Smart said they have secured more than 50,000 fixed and wireless permits as of February.

“We thank the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and other government agencies for espousing the interest of the telcos and paving the way for the ramped-up rollout of PLDT’s fiber infrastructure and Smart’s cell sites,” said Aileen Regio, first vice president and head of PLDT’s regulatory and strategic affairs.

PLDT and Smart said government initiatives to streamline government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure have helped in their continued nationwide network buildout to support the connectivity needs of Filipinos in the new normal.

PLDT and Smart have also been lauded for their contributions to the government’s efforts to streamline processes and transactions.

ARTA cited PLDT and Smart for their “exemplary support and contribution” to ARTA’s flagship program, National Effort for the Harmonization of Efficiency Measures of Inter-related Agencies (NEHEMIA), which is aimed at reducing the time, cost, requirements, and procedures of government transactions, especially in the telecommunications sector.

“We are proud to partner with government in realizing the goals of NEHEMIA and help improve the country’s digital infrastructure,” Regio said.

Smart ended 2021 with 75,400 base stations nationwide, while PLDT’s fiber infrastructure stood at 743,700 kilometers.

PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Contenders to be President Rodrigo Duterte's successor to Malacañang are urging his administration to act on the rapidly...
Business
fbtw
Leadership and laughter
By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Two articles caught my eye.
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart secure over 50K new permits
By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to benefit from the streamlining of government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.
Business
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
This, despite renewed calls to extend work-from-home arrangements amid rising transport costs.
Business
fbtw
Bank of Commerce IPO price pegged at P12
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 hours ago
The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has pegged the price of its initial public offering, which is estimated to raise about P3.36 billion.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
Investors are expected to demand higher yields for short-dated and long-term bonds anew this week with the expected interest...
Business
fbtw
Budget release slows to 61% in February

Budget release slows to 61% in February

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has reported a slowdown in funding release out of the record high P5.02 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Japan aids Philippines in waste management

Japan aids Philippines in waste management

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 hours ago
The Japanese government has collaborated with the Philippines to promote proper waste disposal as threats to public health...
Business
fbtw
DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

By Danessa Rivera | 3 hours ago
The Department of Energy is pushing for the preferential dispatch of all renewable energy plants in the wholesale electricity...
Business
fbtw
Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
The country’s regional fish ports registered a 13.42 percent increase in fish unloading volumes in February mainly due...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with