PLDT, Smart secure over 50K new permits

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to benefit from the streamlining of government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.

PLDT and Smart said they have secured more than 50,000 fixed and wireless permits as of February.

“We thank the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and other government agencies for espousing the interest of the telcos and paving the way for the ramped-up rollout of PLDT’s fiber infrastructure and Smart’s cell sites,” said Aileen Regio, first vice president and head of PLDT’s regulatory and strategic affairs.

PLDT and Smart said government initiatives to streamline government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure have helped in their continued nationwide network buildout to support the connectivity needs of Filipinos in the new normal.

PLDT and Smart have also been lauded for their contributions to the government’s efforts to streamline processes and transactions.

ARTA cited PLDT and Smart for their “exemplary support and contribution” to ARTA’s flagship program, National Effort for the Harmonization of Efficiency Measures of Inter-related Agencies (NEHEMIA), which is aimed at reducing the time, cost, requirements, and procedures of government transactions, especially in the telecommunications sector.

“We are proud to partner with government in realizing the goals of NEHEMIA and help improve the country’s digital infrastructure,” Regio said.

Smart ended 2021 with 75,400 base stations nationwide, while PLDT’s fiber infrastructure stood at 743,700 kilometers.