^

Business

CREIT acquiring P2.5 billion assets

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT) will acquire  two assets for P2.5 billion to boost its portfolio.

This will allow CREIT to grow its revenues by over a fifth.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, CREIT said its board approved the acquisition of the Bulacan and South Cotabato properties under the Citicore Group and the subsequent execution of lease agreements.

The company is acquiring the Bulacan property for P1.75 billion and the South Cotabato property for P753.8 million, for a total of P2.51 billion.

“Upon acquisition, CREIT will be generating leasing income from these properties over a long- term period of 25 years, adding 20 percent to its total leased area,” the company said.

“The two properties will contribute 21 percent to CREIT’s total lease revenues and bring total operating capacity of all its tenants to 145 MWdc from pre-initial public offering’s (IPO) capacity of 124 MWdc,” it said.

CREIT said Cuervo Appraisers Inc. (Cuervo), an independent accredited appraiser of the Securities and Exchange Commission, was engaged as a third-party consultant to provide a fair market valuation of the said properties.

“The assets were valued using Income Approach adopting the discounted cash flow method based on a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) using the capital asset pricing model. The direct capitalization approach was also used as secondary method to cross-check the value of the properties,” CREIT said.

An asset of Citicore Solar Bulacan Inc., the San Ildefonso, Bulacan property has an aggregate area of 253,880 square meters and is the site of an operating 15-megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant commissioned in March 2016.

Meanwhile, the South Cotabato property in Surallah municipality has an area of 79,997 square meters and a 6.23-MWp solar power plant which started operating in December 2015,  It is under Citicore Solar South Cotabato Inc.

In a separate announcement, CREIT said it declared dividends of P0.035 per share, representing 102 percent of the distributable income for 2021.

CREIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov&rsquo;t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
This, despite renewed calls to extend work-from-home arrangements amid rising transport costs.
Business
fbtw
Ukraine calls on Philippine business community to stop deals with Russia

Ukraine calls on Philippine business community to stop deals with Russia

12 hours ago
Ukraine is calling on the Philippine business community to terminate business deals with Russia as funds earned will be "used,...
Business
fbtw
Converge hit by security breach

Converge hit by security breach

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has reported that it was hit by a security breach, although it said...
Business
fbtw
Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Contenders to be President Rodrigo Duterte's successor to Malacañang are urging his administration to act on the rapidly...
Business
fbtw
Amid rising oil prices, Grab Philippines to extend P25-M conditional assistance to drivers

Amid rising oil prices, Grab Philippines to extend P25-M conditional assistance to drivers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
In a statement on Friday, Grab Philippines said couriers and drivers will be able to tap into the conditional P25-million...
Business
fbtw
Latest
SSS offices in NCR to operate from 6 to 6

SSS offices in NCR to operate from 6 to 6

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Newly appointed Social Security System president and CEO Michael Regino has ordered branches in the National Capital Region...
Business
fbtw
Trade deficit widens to $4.7 billion in January

Trade deficit widens to $4.7 billion in January

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ balance of trade in goods expanded at the start of the year, with further widening expected in the...
Business
fbtw
Financial inclusion to boost microfinance &ndash; BSP

Financial inclusion to boost microfinance – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Stronger financial inclusion through the recently launched strategy is seen further boosting the microfinance sector as the...
Business
fbtw
Duterte government claims highest income tax, VAT share to GDP

Duterte government claims highest income tax, VAT share to GDP

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Duterte administration is seen booking the highest share of personal income tax collection to the gross domestic product...
Business
fbtw
Bulk water PPP project in Laguna draws 2 bidders
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Two bidders are vying for the second phase of a bulk water supply in San Pablo, Laguna under a public-private partnership.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with