Golden Haven honors sales frontliners in annual awards

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven, the developer of the country’s biggest network of memorial parks, recently held its second annual virtual awards, which gave recognition to the company’s sales frontliners for their extraordinary performance in 2021.

With the theme “Boundless Opportunities, Limitless Possibilities,” this year’s Golden Haven Annual Awards acknowledged the massive efforts of its sales associates to excel despite the challenges of the times.

To celebrate these individuals, Golden Haven gave out a number of awards to its best-performing associates on top of generous prizes and cash incentives. With the company operating more than 32 branches nationwide, Golden Haven proudly delivered various regional, national, and special awards to its top sales networks.

Estrelita Tan, COO of Golden Haven Memorial Parks, stressed two values that kept Golden Haven afloat and moving forward amid the pandemic: innovation and resilience. These, she asserted, played meaningful roles in lifting the company to new heights with every challenge that came.

Tan likewise lauded Golden Haven’s entire team for achieving significant digital milestones in all facets of the business: marketing, operations, collection, IT, and even human resources.

In fact, the successful holding of the event online affirmed Golden Haven’s efforts to sustain the digitalization of all their processes. This is a key aspect of keeping Golden Haven’s operations efficient under any circumstances and further proves that both employees and customers are kept safe with online transactions.

Indeed, with innovation and resilience as the tandem forces behind it, and an incredibly inspired sales team, Golden Haven looks forward to fostering stronger ties with its valuable sellers and business partners – and relishing greater success in 2022 as the most trusted name in the deathcare industry.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary company of publicly listed Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country.