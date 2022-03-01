

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Gov’t avoids deficit breach in 2021 amid underspending
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 4:29pm





 
covid
High-rise buildings light up the night as seen from Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as Rockwell Bridge, in Makati City on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. 
 The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration continued to underspend in 2021 as it tried to temper the growth of its debts, resulting in the government preventing a breach of its budget deficit cap.


Data from the Bureau of Treasury released on Tuesday showed the government disbursed a total of P4.68 trillion in 2021, up 10.6% year-on-year. However, that was 1.30% lower compared to P4.74 trillion that the state was hoping to spend last year.



That the government continued to underspend despite the country’s growing pandemic needs was not surprising at all. Analysts had pointed out that the tempered spending was meant to tame the rise in pandemic-induced debts which, as a share of the economy, ballooned to 60.5% in 2021, the highest since 2005 and breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable.


As it is, the battered economy had yet to regain its pre-crisis strength to generate enough resources to pay for the country’s expenses. Treasury data showed government revenues grew 5.24% year-on-year to P3 trillion in 2021, exceeding by 4.30% its collections target that was repeatedly watered down amid prolonged lockdowns. It is only this year that economic officials expect revenues to return to pre-pandemic levels at P3.3 trillion.


With the government still spending beyond its means, the government posted a budget deficit of P1.7 trillion in 2021, 21.78% bigger compared to 2020. That fiscal gap was equivalent to 8.61% of gross domestic product, lower than the 9.3% limit set by the economic managers.


In December, the budget shortfall expanded 11.7% year-on-year to P338 billion. In an online commentary, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, explained that the budget gap typically widens at the last-minute during the final month of a year that precedes an election.


Ricafort added that a ballooning debt pile would make it difficult for the government to fund more stimulus in the event of another virus surge.


“The debt-to-GDP ratio recently hovering at 60% levels… amid wider budget deficits since the pandemic last year, thereby making additional stimulus measures more challenging at the moment unless there would be new sources of new government revenues to fund them," he said.


For this year, the government projects the budget deficit to settle at 7.7% of GDP before further easing to 6.1% in 2023 and 5.1% in 2024. These assumptions, of course, may change when a new administration takes over after the May polls.


 










 









BUDGET DEFICIT
BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

















Philstar





 



















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters







Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Presidential candidates on Sunday offered solutions to rallying fuel costs as elevated prices worry voters.








Business
fbtw













What happens to debt? Presidential bets chime in







What happens to debt? Presidential bets chime in
 


By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Here's what presidential aspirants said as they squared off at the CNN Philippines presidential debate Sunday evening: 








Business
fbtw













Inflation uptick feared in February as oil prices soar







Inflation uptick feared in February as oil prices soar



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
2 days ago 


Economists are expecting an uptick in inflation due to rising global oil prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.








Business
fbtw













BSP sees inflation picking up to 3.2% in February







BSP sees inflation picking up to 3.2% in February



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
16 hours ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely accelerated to 3.2 percent in February after easing to a 15-month low...








Business
fbtw













Residential property market prepares for a rebound




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
2 days ago 


Things are looking up for the residential property market as the Philippine economy prepares to rebound this year.








Business
fbtw









 
Latest









Gov't raises P457.8-B fresh debt via retail treasury bonds







Gov't raises P457.8-B fresh debt via retail treasury bonds



By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
1 hour ago 


The Philippine government announced Tuesday it borrowed a total of P457.8 billion from small investors onshore following another...








Business
fbtw













PSEi seen zooming past 7,500-level in Q2







PSEi seen zooming past 7,500-level in Q2



By Ramon Royandoyan |
2 hours ago 


The PSEi is projected to breach the 7,500-level by Q2 as the Philippines' economic recovery proves strong than expected but...








Business
fbtw













Factory output rebounds in February as Philippines loosens virus curbs


 




Factory output rebounds in February as Philippines loosens virus curbs



By Ramon Royandoyan |
5 hours ago 


But questions remain on whether the industry could sustain this momentum.








Business
fbtw













Asian equities rise, oil rally slows as volatility eases for now







Asian equities rise, oil rally slows as volatility eases for now



5 hours ago 


"But that will be a dip worth buying because most geopolitical crises are resolved relatively quickly."








Business
fbtw













Semirara Mining and Power FY21 net income up 393% on coal price jump







Semirara Mining and Power FY21 net income up 393% on coal price jump



8 hours ago 


What questions would shareholders be asking then? 

 






Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with