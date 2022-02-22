CREIT IPO, Philippines' first energy-focused REIT, opens with a bang

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT) opened with hefty gains during its much-awaited stock market debut Tuesday, even defying big losses in the main index.

Shares in CREIT opened at P2.78 apiece at the start of morning trade, up 9% from its offer price of P2.55 per share. As of 10:04 a.m., CREIT rallied 12.55%.

CREIT’s initial public offering came at a turbulent time for global equity markets as rising tensions in Ukraine fray investors’ nerves. At home, the main index was down by over 1% during the morning trade, tracking a regional downturn. That said, market watchers will monitor whether CREIT can hold onto its gains for the rest of the trading day.

CREIT, the country's maiden renewable energy (RE)-focused real investment estate trust (REIT), had pushed back its listing day as demand for the offer was so strong that there were not enough shares for investors, prompting the company to issue refunds which, in turn, slowed processing time. The company completed the offer period on February 8.

The IPO was backed by Citicore Holdings Investments, Inc., the group behind the listed construction firm Megawide Construction Corp., which is owned and founded by businessman Edgar Saavedra.

Six REITs, including CREIT, have been listed on the market so far.

"REITs are generally considered as dividend yield investments. Shareholders tend to hold on to their shares rather than actively trade them," PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Monzon said in the listing ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Yet four of the country's previous REITs were among the fifty most actively-traded stocks by value in the market, according to Monzon.

"The high level of interest among investors for [the] REITs and the renewable energy companies obviously contributed to the brisk demand in the shares of CREIT," he said.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, who gave a recorded message at the ceremony, believes the REIT to be a "powerful financial instrument" which will raise sufficient capital and open the door to investors.

"In less than two years of its implementation, five REITs have already been established in the market with a total capitalization of P280.6 billion. Today's listing will raise the total market capitalization of REITs to nearly P300 billion. The Philippine REITs now constitute 1.4% of our GDP (gross domestic product)," he said.