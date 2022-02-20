Century Properties completes mixed-use development in Century City

MANILA, Philippines — Century Properties Group (CPG), through its subsidiary Century City Development Corp. (CCDC), has wrapped up works on Century Spire,its eighth and last building in Century City.

Century City, located in Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City, has eight buildings, with over 5,000 units and over 640,000 square meters of gross floor area.

Century Spire, whose architecture was designed by global architectural firm Studio Libeskind and common interior areas by premier international design house Armani/Casa, has 90,531 sqm of both for-sale residential and for-sale office space. It is now substantially completed with units being prepared to be physically turned over to clients.

Meanwhile, Century Diamond Tower, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-accredited building and CCDC’s purely for lease office building, has signed its first key tenant for 2022, an international BPO company, in addition to its current tenants that have been signed prior to 2022.

“The office market has proven to be resilient despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, but with restrictions gradually being lifted in the city, we see leasing becoming more upbeat this year,” CPG president and CEO Marco Antonio said.

Together with its affordable housing segments, CPG has been growing its commercial leasing in line with the company’s expansion into high-margin businesses.