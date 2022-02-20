

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Century Properties completes mixed-use development in Century City
 


The Philippine Star
February 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Century Properties Group (CPG), through its subsidiary Century City Development Corp. (CCDC), has wrapped up works on Century Spire,its eighth and last building in Century City.


Century City, located in Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City, has eight buildings, with over 5,000 units and over 640,000 square meters of gross floor area.


Century Spire, whose architecture was designed by global architectural firm Studio Libeskind and common interior areas by premier international design house Armani/Casa, has 90,531 sqm of both for-sale residential and for-sale office space. It is now substantially completed with units being prepared to be physically turned over to clients.


Meanwhile, Century Diamond Tower, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-accredited building and CCDC’s purely for lease office building, has signed its first key tenant for 2022, an international BPO company, in addition to its current tenants that have been signed prior to 2022.


“The office market has proven to be resilient despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, but with restrictions gradually being lifted in the city, we see leasing becoming more upbeat this year,” CPG president and CEO Marco Antonio said.


Together with its affordable housing segments, CPG has been growing its commercial leasing in line with the company’s expansion into high-margin businesses.


 










 









CPG

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending

 




Latest














Trending







Bankrupt




By Boo Chanco |
4 days ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program







Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's...








Business
fbtw













COVID-19 endgame




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 day ago 


Just recently, National Inter-Agency Task Force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez announced that government is preparing what it calls an endgame plan in preparation for the transition from a pandemic to...








Business
fbtw













Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus







Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


European aircraft maker Airbus is poised to support the Philippines’ two biggest airlines, having been selected by Philippine...








Business
fbtw













Firms, gov&rsquo;t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms







Firms, gov’t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Metro Manila could be heading to another water supply shortage as the dry season approaches.








Business
fbtw










Latest









A different workforce to lead




By Francis J. Kong |
1 hour ago 


HR practitioners worldwide express the need to train people more in soft skills development.








Business
fbtw













Closer ties sought between housing agencies, developers




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


A strengthened collaboration among key shelter agencies and the private sector is needed to ensure a more vibrant housing sector in the country, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development...








Business
fbtw













Better days ahead for travel, tourism




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 hour ago 


It looks like 2022 will be a good year for travel and tourism.








Business
fbtw













Amazon unit boosts cloud network in Philippines




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Amazon Web Services Inc. is expanding its cloud infrastructure in the Philippines through the launch of the new AWS Local Zone in Manila for seamless and better user experience








Business
fbtw













Toyota RAV4 turns hybrid




By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. has expanded its hybrid vehicle offering with the arrival of the new RAV4 as the segment is gaining more attention in the local market.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 





































 
Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with