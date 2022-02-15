

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
SPNEC to raise P10B via rights offer to fund massive solar projects
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 1:31pm





 
SPNEC to raise P10B via rights offer to fund massive solar projects
“We need at least P10 billion to complete the development of 10 GW of solar projects. This is only a small percent of project cost, but we believe is a large percent of the value, with development being the bottleneck for the energy transition of the Philippines,” said Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. will raise P10 billion by selling more shares a few months after going public to bankroll 10 gigawatts worth of solar energy projects.


In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the newly listed energy firm said it would file for a stock rights offering in the second quarter of this year. The timing of the offer would depend on how quick the company can win regulatory approvals.


SPNEC is yet to disclose the terms for the stock rights offer, proceeds from which will be combined with capital raised during the firm’s initial public offering last December and possible private placements with institutional investors to complete the amount needed to finish its solar projects.


SPNEC’s 10-GW plan represents an almost 10-fold increase in the country’s grid-connected solar capacity of 1.021 GW as of December 2020, based on Department of Energy figures.


“We need at least P10 billion to complete the development of 10 GW of solar projects,” Leandro Leviste, founder of Solar Philippines Group, said in a statement.


“This is only a small percent of project cost, but we believe is a large percent of the value, with development being the bottleneck for the energy transition of the Philippines,” Leviste added.


Apart from the rights offering, SPNEC’s board of directors also approved on Monday the purchase of land as part of its developments. The company’s developments are located primarily in the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Batangas and Quezon, where its parent Solar Philippines has spent the past years consolidating land suitable for solar in relative proximity to the Greater Manila Area.


The developments in these provinces would be aided by a potential asset-for-share swap between SPNEC and its parent company, which controls 20 solar project companies. SPNEC’s directors are yet to give a go-signal to this plan, which is subject to a third-party valuation and fairness opinion by an independent financial advisor.


Overall, the fundraising activities and asset-for-share swap are all part of SPNEC's plan to boost its authorized capital stock to 50 billion shares.


On Tuesday, shares in SPNEC shed 4.57% to close at P2.09 each, tracking losses in the main index.


 










 









PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
PHILIPPINES RENEWABLE ENERGY
SOLAR PHILIPPINES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July







AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July



By Angelica Y. Yang |
22 hours ago 


Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Co. (AG&P) is on track in opening its liquified natural gas (LNG) import and regasification facility...








Business
fbtw













Bridge, bridge, bridge




By Rey Gamboa |
15 hours ago 


Being a nation of islands, the country must improve its capability to build bridges not just technologically, but including the skill and knowledge on how to raise the needed funds to finance their construction...








Business
fbtw













Upgrade in Philippines income status an empty achievement




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
 15 hours ago 


Moving up the ladder toward an upper-middle income country status by end-2022 may be an empty achievement as the economy remains fragile and the labor market has yet to recover.








Business
fbtw













Back to work, back to the ecozone!




By John Paul G. Penales |
15 hours ago 


Agility has been key in surviving this pandemic. This characteristic is not only seen in individuals as we all strive to stay safe, but we have also seen businesses take on a lesson or two on staying afloat despite...








Business
fbtw













Philippine economy to worsen under Marcos &ndash; think tank







Philippine economy to worsen under Marcos – think tank



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


The Philippine economy may not be able to recover from the pandemic and may likely suffer further setbacks if the dictator’s...








Business
fbtw










Latest









'Life-changing' or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor earn







'Life-changing' or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor earn



4 hours ago 


Detractors warn the game is a "house of cards", some likening it to a fraud scheme driven by hype and speculation.








Business
fbtw













Quick takes from around the market







Quick takes from around the market



7 hours ago 


Ka-ching!








Business
fbtw













Bank of Commerce pulls IPO forward two days








Bank of Commerce pulls IPO forward two days



7 hours ago 


The audacity of that ticker symbol! 








Business
fbtw













Solar Philippines NEC board approves stock rights offering







Solar Philippines NEC board approves stock rights offering



7 hours ago 


The market rewards growth. 








Business
fbtw













Consumer group wants buffer against oil price hikes







Consumer group wants buffer against oil price hikes



By Danessa Rivera |
15 hours ago 


The government should start implementing measures to protect consumers as oil prices have climbed for seven consecutive weeks...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with