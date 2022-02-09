

















































 
























A guide to BAICS
 


The Philippine Star
February 9, 2022





 


MANILA, Philippines — The conduct of the Baseline Assessment of Internal Control System (BAICS) is required for all government agencies, local government units (LGUs), water districts, GFIs, GOCCs (including its subsidiaries), and SUCs, as mandated by the DBM and aligned with COA’s 2022 strategic plan.


To help organizations achieve their compliance, the Center for Global Best Practices will launch the five-session online training programs via Zoom:


a) Guide to BAICS for water districts 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon|Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 22, 24 and March 3 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.|Tuesday and Thursday, March 1 and March 8.


b) Guide to BAICS for LGUs


1:00 to 4:30 p.m.|Wednesday to Friday, March 16, 18, 21, 23 and 25.


BAICS must be conducted prior to any strategic planning, creating a budget reform roadmap and action plan. This is an integral procedure in the internal audit cycle. It must be carried out and implemented by the Internal Audit Unit (IAU) or Internal Audit Services (IAS). They must undertake BAICS on all public financial management processes. The knowledge gained from the results shall assist the head of agency or offices in strengthening the internal control system, as embodied in the DBM circular 2020-8 dated May 26, 2020 on the Revised Philippine Government Internal Audit Manual (RPGIAM).


BAICS is also now required when one is to access funding from institutions including ADB, DOF, DILG, etc.  The training programs aim to strengthen internal control system and effective functioning of the IAS.


The programs will feature CGBP expert practitioner, Alicia Manuel, CRFA, CICA, JD who was with COA for 31 years. While at COA, she was seconded to international organizations as an international consultant to World Bank, Asian Development Bank and AusAid to monitor large scale projects in various countries.


Registration is open to the general public. For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.


CGBP is an accredited training provider of the DILG-Local Government Academy and the Civil Service Commission. Government employees who enroll in this training will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.


 










 









