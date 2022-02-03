

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
CREIT wants to attract wider investor base
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
February 3, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT), the country’s first energy real estate investment trust (REIT), is targeting a wider investor base after it slashed its initial public offering (IPO) price.


The share price was reduced from P3.15 to P2.55 per share to reach a wider investor base.


“The company believes that a more affordable pricing will allow a broader set of investors to participate in CREIT’s value proposition, especially since these individuals and institutions will be our long-term partners,” CREIT president and CEO Oliver Tan said.


“What we want to offer in CREIT is a sustainable investment in various aspects – economical (for the investor), social (for the communities), and environmental (towards a zero-carbon future),” he said.


CREIT commenced its offer period yesterday after obtaining a permit to sell from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 2.18 billion common shares with an over-allotment option of up to 327.27 million common shares.


Based on its prospectus, the offer period will run from Feb 2 to 8, with a target Philippine Stock Exchange listing date of Feb. 17.


Net  proceeds from the IPO, amounting to P6.4 billion,  will be used to acquire properties within the Citicore Group, particularly to fund the properties owned by Citicore Solar Bulacan and nv vogt Philippines Solar Energy One Inc. (SE1 or Citicore South Cotabato).


Citicore Bulacan and Citicore South Cotabato operate solar power plants on such properties and are wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC).


Post IPO, CREIT will have a resulting public float of around 38.3 percent, assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, and will be compliant with the required public ownership of 33.33 percent based on the Revised REIT Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).


The company’s sponsor, Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC), has decided to raise its stake in CREIT from an initial 57.4 percent to 66 percent net of the over-allotment option, by rightsizing its offer size.


It said the move reflects the sponsor’s vote of confidence in the company’s long-term sustainable growth and pursuit of a net zero carbon future for all.


Post-offer, CREIT plans to implement a dividend payout of at least 95 percent of its distributable income for the preceding year (subject to availability of unrestricted retained earnings and compliance with applicable laws), which is a premium over the required dividend payout of at least 90 percent based on the REIT IRR.


At an IPO price of P2.55 apiece, CREIT’s implied dividend yields based on projected 2022 and 2023 earnings are seven percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, based on the final REIT plan.


The underwriting syndicate is led by Unicapital Inc., BDO Capital and Investment Corp., PNB Capital and Investment Corp., Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines (ICCP), CLSA Ltd. and CIMB Investment Bank Bhd (international bookrunners).


 










 









CITICORE
REIT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







AC Energy to acquire 49% stake in Super Energy's Vietnam platform







AC Energy to acquire 49% stake in Super Energy's Vietnam platform



By Angelica Y. Yang |
7 hours ago 


Listed energy firm AC Energy Corp. (ACEN) said its unit is buying 49% of interest in the Vietnam operations of international...








Business
fbtw













Bobby Romulo




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


It has taken me a while for the reality of Bobby Romulo’s recent death to sink in. 








Business
fbtw













Tracking Wall Street gains, PSEi flirts with 7,500 level







Tracking Wall Street gains, PSEi flirts with 7,500 level



By Ramon Royandoyan |
8 hours ago 


Local shares rallied on Wednesday, following gains in US equity markets.








Business
fbtw













SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms&rsquo; interest rates







SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms’ interest rates



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


 The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to implement the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas circular, which imposes a cap...








Business
fbtw













Injecting young blood into the empire




By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


One might wonder why a veteran pilot would put down his wings to take up advanced management studies at the Harvard Business School.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Electronics exports reach all-time high in 2021







Electronics exports reach all-time high in 2021



By Louella Desiderio |
56 minutes ago 


The country’s electronics exports hit an all-time high last year amid strong demand for new technologies, the Semiconductor...








Business
fbtw













Customs surpasses collection goal







Customs surpasses collection goal



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
56 minutes ago 


The Bureau of Customs opened the year surpassing its collection target for January as it raised its monitoring efforts on...








Business
fbtw













Meralco secures best offer for 170-MW summer supply







Meralco secures best offer for 170-MW summer supply



By Danessa Rivera |
56 minutes ago 


Manila Electric Co. has received the best offer for its 170-megawatt summer supply from San Miguel Corp. unit, South Premiere...








Business
fbtw













DA bans poultry from Spain







DA bans poultry from Spain



By Catherine Talavera |
56 minutes ago 


The Department of Agriculture has temporarily banned the importation of poultry from Spain due to reported cases of the avian...








Business
fbtw













Index rallies to 2-year high







Index rallies to 2-year high



By Iris Gonzales |
56 minutes ago 


Stocks powered to a two-year high yesterday as a vastly improving COVID-19 situation drove up investor sentiment.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with