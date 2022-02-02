

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Omicron, 'Odette' aftermath foil factory output's ascent in January
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 11:47pm





 
Manufacturing
British information provider IHS Markit reported the Philippines' purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of manufacturing output, dropped to 50.0 to open the year, a turnaround after it expanded for four straight months.
Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines — Local factories face a tough road ahead as it looks to pave a clearer path to recovery from the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette” and the Omicron variant surge, both of which stalled production in January.


British information provider IHS Markit reported the Philippines' purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of manufacturing output, dropped to 50.0 in January from 51.8 in December, snapping four straight months of increase.


The latest print — a result of a monthly survey of around 400 firms — landed squarely in the 50 no-change thresholds separating expansion from contraction. "Anecdotal evidence suggested both factors weighed heavily on both domestic and international demand as well as firms’ ability to produce goods,” said Shreeya Patel, an economist at Markit.


“Material shortages and delivery delays were also prominent, continuing pressure on vendor performance," Patel added.


A month after PMI’s resurgent performance in December, Markit noted local factories witnessed sharp declines in output in January, the quickest in five months, as the sector was left reeling from the effects of the Omicron variant wave and Odette's devastation. The local manufacturing sector noted domestic lockdowns, adverse weather conditions, and a scarcity of raw materials that led to the drop.


The reduction on new orders from local producers was equally worrying, according to Markit. This was the strongest decline they recorded in the survey's six-year history. International demand suffered losses as it sagged at the fifth-quickest pace due to those twin effects. 


Markit said firms pumped up prices to consumers at the fastest pace in seven months since they wanted to shield profit margins from unwarranted declines. In an emailed commentary, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said high prices would likely persist this year.


"The only component of January’s PMI report that increased were prices as firms passed on the higher cost of production to consumers suggesting that price pressures would pervade going into 2022," Mapa said.


"With most of the capital region shuttered, either voluntarily on involuntarily, for a month we do believe that the initial estimation that Omicron would have no material impact on growth momentum may have been overly optimistic," he added.


At the same time, global supply chain disruptions remain a reality for the local manufacturing sector. Companies polled reported that on top of shortage of raw materials, they had to increase lead times for orders and had to pay more for freight costs and surcharges.


For Patel, there were still bright spots, such as the softer pace of job shedding in factories last month, albeit a sustained trend in 23 months now.


Mapa pointed out that this output slump could prove temporary. "Despite this recent disruption, firms remain optimistic that the Omicron wave and the fallout from Odette will be short-lived, a speed bump that merely saps some momentum but is unable to change the overall growth narrative," he added.


 










 









IHS MARKIT PHILIPPINES MANUFACTURING PMI
OMICRON VARIANT
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
PMI

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bobby Romulo




By Boo Chanco |
12 hours ago 


It has taken me a while for the reality of Bobby Romulo’s recent death to sink in. 








Business
fbtw













Expect rising interest rates, gently




By Gerardo P. Sicat |
12 hours ago 


Monetary policy governing interest rates in the global economy will soon change toward a northward direction.








Business
fbtw













Bria Homes gears up for rebound in 2022




12 hours ago 


While the pandemic’s far-reaching effects did not spare the real estate industry, local homebuilders rose to the challenge by changing how they market their projects.








Business
fbtw













Injecting young blood into the empire




By Iris Gonzales |
12 hours ago 


One might wonder why a veteran pilot would put down his wings to take up advanced management studies at the Harvard Business School.








Business
fbtw













NLEX bags 4 ISO seals




By Richmond Mercurio |
12 hours ago 


Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. unit NLEX Corp. has been awarded with four ISO certificates for its compliance with international standards in quality, environmental, occupational health and safety and road traffic...








Business
fbtw










Latest









DITO stock halted as PSE demands explanation for canceled/delayed SRO







DITO stock halted as PSE demands explanation for canceled/delayed SRO



4 hours ago 


I don’t know what will happen with the DITO stock today, tomorrow, or next week, but the trendline from a year ago has...








Business
fbtw













Apollo Global Capital voluntary lockup of 86% of outstanding shares to end on February 7




 


Apollo Global Capital voluntary lockup of 86% of outstanding shares to end on February 7



4 hours ago 


Will there be more bad weather for the stock price if any of the JDVC shareholders look to trim their positions?








Business
fbtw













Quick takes from around the market







Quick takes from around the market



4 hours ago 


Rumors are that Mr. Sta. Maria will opt for retirement instead of settling for the lower position. 








Business
fbtw













Philippines debt grows 20% to P11.73 trillion in 2021







Philippines debt grows 20% to P11.73 trillion in 2021



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
12 hours ago 


The country’s outstanding debt grew by 20 percent to P11.73 trillion in 2021 from P9.8 trillion in 2020 due to double-digit...








Business
fbtw













SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms&rsquo; interest rates







SEC imposes cap on lending, financing firms’ interest rates



By Iris Gonzales |
12 hours ago 


 The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to implement the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas circular, which imposes a cap...








Business
fbtw










Recommended







 






 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with